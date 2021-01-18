Hannah Palmer Squats Down Low In Barely Visible Daisy Dukes And Low-Necked Top

Hannah's outfit included a few classic touches.

Hannah Palmer put on a busty display in a revealing casual outfit while finding creative ways to pose in an unusual setting for a fashion-oriented photoshoot.

Hannah chose a parking garage as the location of her latest modeling session for the brand Pretty Little Thing. Her photos were taken in a mostly empty area inside the covered structure, where rows of white parking lines stretched out far behind her.

She wore an ensemble that combined a few classic pieces that have become enduring wardrobe staples. One hot trend that she rocked was a pair of black Daisy Dukes. Her denim cutoffs were barely visible in most of her photos, due to their super-short length and the way that she posed in them.

One of the two tops that Hannah rocked partially covered up her shorts in a few shots. She gave her look a grunge vibe by rocking a flannel shirt that featured a plaid pattern in dark blue, gray, and white. She left the top unbuttoned to reveal that she wore a black cropped camisole underneath it. The garment was skintight, and it featured a low neckline that made the model’s ample bust command attention.

Hannah’s footwear was a pair of Converse Chuck Taylors in black and white. The timeless sneakers were a sporty addition to her outfit. She further boosted her look’s cool factor with her accessories. On top of her head, she sported oversize sunglasses with square frames. Her bling included small gold hoop earrings and a silver pendant necklace with two heart charms, one silver and one turquoise. The latter complemented her big blue eyes.

Hannah’s blond hair was styled sleek and straight with a side part. Her first photo was a close-up shot that featured an eyeful of her voluptuous chest. In the next pic, she squatted down and rested her arms on her knees while gazing up at the camera. Her cute pet pooch made an appearance behind her.

For her fourth pose, she got down on her knees, sat back on her heels, and arched her back. Her flannel shirt was pulled off her shoulders to reveal more of the tiny top underneath it. Because she was photographed from the side, she was showing off the round shape of her peachy backside. Her final photo saw her sitting on the pavement and flashing her brilliant smile at the camera.

This isn’t the first time Hannah got down on the ground to model an ensemble. In another recent post, she rocked a bustier and Daisy Dukes while sitting on a sidewalk.