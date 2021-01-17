Bethany Lily April Sits Legs Apart In A Low-Cut Black Bathing Suit

Bethany Lily April didn’t hold back in her latest Instagram update. The buxom model put all of her enviable curves on full display while posing seductively for the camera.

In the sexy snaps, Bethany looked smoking hot as she rocked a low-cut black bathing suit. The garment included a scooped neckline that could hardly contain her massive cleavage. It also boasted daring cutouts in the middle to show off even more skin, while the thin spaghetti straps flaunted her toned arms and shoulders.

The swimwear clung tightly around her slim waist. It was cut high over her curvy hips and accentuated her long, lean legs as well. She accessorized the style with a dainty chain and pendant around her neck, as well as a bracelet.

In the first photo, Bethany sat on a white outdoor sofa. She had her legs apart and knees bent. One of her legs was pulled in closely to her body. She shifted her weight to one side as she placed a hand behind her for balance. The other hand ran her fingers through her hair.

The second shot featured a close up of Bethany. She had one arm resting on top of the sofa as she turned her head to the side. She stared at something off camera while wearing a steamy expression on her face.

In the background of the pics, some green foliage and pink flowers could be seen. In the caption, Bethany told fans that she was day dreaming.

She wore her long, blond hair parted to the side. The locks were styled in sleek, straight strands that hung down her back and spilled over her shoulders.

Bethany’s over 3.5 million followers didn’t hesitate to share their love for the post. The snaps garnered more than 56,000 likes within the first six hours after it was shared to her feed. Her admirers also left over 960 comments during that time.

“Gorgeous, you are absolutely beautiful,” one follower stated.

“Wonderful like an angel,” another wrote.

“Beautiful babe,” a third comment read.

“Stunning,” a fourth social media user gushed.

The model is no stranger to showing off her flawless physique in her online posts. She’s often seen rocking racy looks that highlight her ample assets.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Bethany recently got pulses racing when she posed in a black lace bra and a pair of skimpy Daisy Dukes. That post was also a hit among her fans. To date, it’s raked in more than 111,000 likes and over 1,500 comments.