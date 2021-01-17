Pentagon Reportedly Breaks From Tradition, Rejects Donald Trump’s Request For Military-Style Farewell

The Pentagon has reportedly broken tradition, denying Donald Trump’s request for an elaborate send-off before departing the White House for good.

As The Daily Mail reported, Trump had desired a military farewell parade when he leaves office just ahead of Joe Biden’s inauguration later in the week, but was turned down by top military brass.

As the outlet claimed, Trump still desired the elaborate ceremony even after being impeached for inciting the attack on the U.S. Capitol earlier in the month, where many of his supporters stormed the building and broke inside, clashing with police in an attack that would leave five people dead.

“Trump wants an extravagant goodbye – not unlike the exuberance he exuded during his presidency – despite his recent fallout of favor with middle-of-the-line Republicans following the storming of the Capitol earlier this month, which Democrats impeached him for last Wednesday claiming he ‘incited an insurrection,’ ” the newspaper reported.

The report added that Trump has long desired large and elaborate parades, including one held on Independence Day in 2019 that came at a high taxpayer expense. The “Salute to America” parade cost millions of dollars, which were reportedly diverted from other funds. It included tanks parading through the streets of Washington, D.C., and a flyover over the National Mall. Trump himself delivered a speech at the event, drawing criticism and ridicule for claims that the Continental Army took over “airports” from the British during the Revolutionary War.

Tasos Katopodis / Getty Images

As The Inquisitr reported, a former White House staffer claimed that Trump was impressed with North Korea’s displays of military prowess and wanted to emulate them for his own inauguration in 2017. As Politico noted, Stephanie Winston Wolkoff made the claim in her tell-all book about her time with first lady Melania Trump. The president allegedly said he wanted “tanks and choppers,” which Wolkoff said she found unusual.

“He really wanted goose-stepping troops and armored tanks? That would break tradition and terrify half the country,” she said.

Many had criticized the president for his close relationship with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and his fascination with the leader’s use of armed forces in events honoring him.

Trump has faced sharp scrutiny since the attack on the Capitol, which led to his impeachment in a bipartisan House vote. He now faces the uncertainty during his final days in office, with no clear timeline of when his trial in the U.S. Senate could begin or just what punishment he might face. The vote could potentially bar him from ever holding office again.