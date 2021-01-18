Demi Rose Showcases Her Perky Assets & Shapely Midsection In Seaside Bikini Snap

Runway star and social media sensation Demi Rose teased her 15.7 million followers on Instagram over the weekend with a particularly eye-popping new picture. In the sultry Sunday update, the 25-year-old was shown posing in a tiny, two-piece swimsuit that packed as much or more visual punch than her stunning seaside surroundings.

Demi was snapped aboard a boat with rippling blue-green waters, a partially cloudy sky and a large, rocky cliff face filling the frame behind her. Meanwhile, her diminutive frame and its winding proportions were both ably clothed and pleasingly accentuated by a classic, triangle-cut top and matching, coral-hued bikini bottoms that left little to the imagination.

In the caption, she expressed her love for “island life” with a single heart emoji; the geotag indicated that the picture had been taken at Es Vedrà, just off the coast of the larger Spanish isle of Ibiza. And while the location is one of Demi’s frequent hangout spots, her latest offering may have been one of the steamier snaps to come out of an excursion there.

In any case, her fans were clearly well-nourished by her latest serving of eye candy. Less than an hour after her post went live, it had already accrued well over 160,000 likes. Furthermore, the comments section was bombarded with several hundred replies, the majority of which came in the form of virtual catcalls.

“I can’t get over how unreal you are,” wrote fellow Instagram siren and dancer Cameron Valentina.

“Words and numbers can’t describe how gorgeous you are but emoji can,” added another admirer, who included the shocked face with exploding head emoji.

“Absolutely stunning,” appraised a third supporter. “Most beautiful woman ever.”

“Now that, I believe, is the perfect figure…” declared a fourth fan. “Incredible.”

Demi was captured standing confidently before the camera with one leg crossed over the other and her left arm grazing her shapely hip and pert posterior. Her thick, raven-colored mane was windswept from a right-side part to the opposite side of her body where it covered her shoulder and part of her ample bosom.

Although her face was partially obscured by shadow, not to mention her flowing locks, she could be seen flashing a sweet smile with her plump lips while her visible eye pierced the camera’s lens.

The Birmingham, England product’s scanty bikini top struggled to contain her sizable assets, allowing for an impressive display of cleavage and underboob. Just below the minuscule garment, her bare navel was also visible. Demi’s bottoms, meanwhile, were of the high-waisted variety, featuring ultra-thin strings that hugged her hips tightly.

Just a few days prior to her recent posting, Demi dropped another doozy in the form of a close-up topless shot.