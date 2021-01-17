Patrick Mahomes Injury Update: Chiefs Quarterback Stumbles To Sidelines After Hit, Evaluated For Concussion

Patrick Mahomes was taken to the sidelines after going down hard in Sunday’s divisional round playoff game, taking a hard hit from the Cleveland Browns that left him stumbling on the field and ultimately out of the contest.

Patrick Mahomes exits the game and heads to the locker room. pic.twitter.com/uBqtSyAxQ7 — Sporting News (@sportingnews) January 17, 2021

Mahomes was declared out after being taken for a medical evaluation by the Chiefs staff, leaving the team without the All Pro quarterback for the remainder of the contest.

Replays showed that Mahomes appeared to twist his neck awkwardly after being tackled on a third-down run against the Browns. He attempted to get back up on his own but wobbled and had to be braced by a teammate.

Mahomes continued to move slowly as he was helped to the sidelines, appearing to walk gingerly and needing the aid of the Chiefs medical staff. But the broadcast later showed him jogging more briskly once he reached the sidelines and was headed to the locker room.

Patrick Mahomes is in the locker room after being slow to get up on a run play. (via @NFLBrasil) pic.twitter.com/1EmGx52HbC — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) January 17, 2021

The broadcast later announced that he was being put through the league-mandated concussion protocol, which includes a series of tests and questions to determine the severity of the injury. The Chiefs later took to Twitter to confirm that Mahomes was being evaluated for a concussion.

If it is determined that Mahomes suffered a concussion, it could mean an indefinite absence. The NFL has a detailed criteria for players who have suffered major head injuries, mandating that they be able to achieve a series of milestones before they can be cleared to play again. They must first be able to return to a baseline of symptoms and show that they have full control of cognitive and balance functions, ESPN reported.

There are a number of other milestones along the way, all closely followed by team and league personnel.

“Prior to return to practice or play, not only must the team physician clear the player, but the Independent Neurological Consultant with expertise in concussion must also evaluate and clear the player for return to practice and play,” the league’s protocol says, via ESPN.

Prior to leaving, Mahomes completed 21 of 30 passes for 255 yards and a touchdown. He also ran three times for 14 yards and a rushing touchdown in putting the Chiefs out to a two-score lead over the Browns. He was replaced by veteran Chad Henne, who took the start in Week 17 after they had already clinched the No. 1 overall seed in the playoffs. Henne completed 23 of 32 passes for 218 yards and two touchdowns in a 38-21 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers.

The injury to Mahomes came just a day after the Baltimore Ravens lost starting quarterback Lamar Jackson to a hit that put him in the concussion protocol. Jackson was taken down hard after corralling an errant snap near his own goal line, hitting his head against the turf. He did not come back, and undrafted rookie Tyler Huntley finished the game in a 17-3 loss.

The winner of the divisional round playoff contest will meet the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Championship Game. The Chiefs would host as the No. 1 overall seed, while the Browns would travel to Buffalo for the matchup.