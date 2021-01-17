Donald Trump’s Presidency Was A ‘Failed Experiment,’ Former Homeland Security Official Says

During an appearance on CNN’s Fareed Zakaria GPS on Sunday, former Secretary of Homeland Security Jeh Johnson called Donald Trump’s presidency a “failed experiment” and expressed hope that Americans would soon think the same, The Hill reported.

“Four years ago, we engaged in a very dangerous experiment by electing someone who was utterly unqualified for office, who had no moral or legal compass and frankly had impulses toward fascism and autocracy,” he said.

“My hope is that as time passes Americans will realize this was a failed experiment, and we should never try it again. Just look at the consequences of that over the last four years.”

Johnson expressed hope that the Senate would convict Trump in the forthcoming impeachment trial but noted that it’s ultimately up to Americans to decide whether the president would be successful as a future presidential candidate. His comments came after the House of Representatives impeached the head of state last week for inciting the riots at the U.S. Capitol.

According to USA Today, some Senate Republicans are considering barring Trump from seeking office ever again. The publication noted that Republican lawmakers in the upper chamber could vote on the possibility following a successful vote to convict the outgoing head of state. Notably, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell suggested he was open to convicting Trump, although he stopped short of revealing how he plans to vote.

“But many Republicans beyond Congress have said it would be a good idea to leave Trump behind, underscoring GOP anxiety over another Trump presidential run in the wake of last week’s insurrection by supporters,” the outlet wrote.

Trump’s supporters point to his strong support within the party and believe that banning him would harm the GOP in the long-term. USA Today noted that post-insurrection public opinion polls suggest that banning the president from running again does not have strong support from self-described Republicans — despite being popular with most of the country.

Sarah Silbiger / Getty Images

Multiple reports have suggested that Trump is planning a resurrection run in 2024. However, The Independent recently reported that Trump is being warned by aides and GOP allies to pass on running for the White House again. In addition, the head of state reportedly has his own concerns about a second run due to the requirement of providing financial information — a move that could bolster ongoing New York investigations into his finances.

Republican contenders that could fill Trump’s vacuum include Vice President Mike Pence, former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley, and Maryland Governor Larry Hoganm, The Independent claimed