Iggy Azalea Rocks A Pair Of Blue Underwear And A See-Through Shirt As She Lounges In Bed

Iggy Azalea is sharing one of her favorite racy photos, and encouraging her followers to do the same.

The rapper took to Instagram on Sunday to post a picture that showed her sitting on her bed while wearing a pair of blue underwear and a white see-through shirt. Iggy gazed into the camera with her hands at her side to brace herself, with the shirt showing off her well-toned physique.

In the caption, Iggy encouraged her fans to share the picture that they might love, but are worried about what other people might think about it. She asked them to let her know in the comments how it went, saying she would offer some encouragement by “gassing them up” in the comments.

Many seemed to like the advice, telling her about the pictures they shared on their own pages and asking for some supportive comments.

“I did sissss! Gas me up,” one person wrote. “NOTICE ME!! I’m a mama too”

“Girlll I’ve been on it recently! Pleeeease come gas me up, I need it this week,” added another.

The post appeared to pull a bit of double duty for the rapper, encouraging her followers to feel confident about themselves while she was also promoting her own personal business interests. In the post she tagged Lounge Underwear, one of her promotional partnerships and the maker of the blue underwear she wore in the photo.

While rapping may be her primary career, Iggy has gained a significant following on social media in part thanks to the revealing pictures she shares, and used that attention with a number of modeling partnerships. She has long been an advocate of body positivity, often encouraging her followers to feel confident about their own bodies.

As Complex reported back in 2012, the Australian beauty was once told she was too fat to go into modeling, with one agency reportedly asking her to lose four inches off her hips.

“That’s ridiculous,” she said. “What would I even be? I would have to have one of my hips removed.”

But Iggy later signed a contract with the renowned Wilhelmina International, Inc. modeling agency, which she saw as a chance to expand her own personal brand beyond music.

“I’m very excited to be a part of Wilhelmina. I’ve always had an interest in fashion, so it’s an honor to be able to expand my brand further with the very best in the industry,” she said in announcing the new contract.