Hungarian Model Anita Herbert Shows Off Rock Hard Body In A Tiny Bikini

Anita Herbert was back in a bikini in the most recent update that was shared on her Instagram feed. The model shared the image on Sunday afternoon, and it’s been quickly capturing the attention of her 2.4 million fans.

The photo saw Anita posing in the center of the frame. She stood in the middle of a field of grass, and it looked to be a beautiful day with ample amounts of sunshine spilling over Anita’s figure. She appeared to be taking a step forward and had one foot in front of the other. Anita gazed into the distance with a sultry gaze. She bent both arms at her elbows, grabbing the straps of her backpack with both hands.

Anita showed off her amazing figure in a tiny bikini that did her nothing but favors. On her upper half, she opted for a trendy, halterneck top. It had thin straps that were tight over her shoulders, and her muscular arms were on full display. The garment had a pair of tiny, triangular cups and a scooping neckline that showed off her bronze bust.

Anita teamed the look with a pair of bottoms that were equally as hot, matching the same color and style as her top. The front of the suit rode low on her hips and the scanty design showed off her rock-hard abs in their entirety. They had thin, string sides that were worn high on her hip bones, revealing her shapely thighs. She completed the look with a pair of ankle socks and sneakers.

The model styled her long, dark locks with a deep side part and pigtail braids that spilled over her shoulders and chest. Anita also wore a black backpack that made her look a little sportier. In the caption of the update, the model shared that she has a few spots left in her fitness challenge, and she gave a rundown of how it works.

Within a matter of hours, the update has earned more than 15,000 likes and 200-plus comments. Some Instagrammers asked questions about the program, while a few more used emoji instead of words to express their feelings.

“I’m ready!! Meal prepping and getting ready for tomorrow morning!!” one follower wrote, adding a few red hearts.

“Oh my goodness Anita, you look amazing,” a second social media user chimed in.

“You offer so much helpful information. Great tips and details to succeed! Can’t wait to get started tomorrow,” a third wrote.

“You look amazing, that is all,” a fourth commented with a few flames.