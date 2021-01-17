Tammy Hembrow Goes Braless Under Tight Button-Up Top, Shows Off Busty Assets

Australian bombshell Tammy Hembrow captured the attention of tens of thousands of Instagram users on Saturday, January 16, when she posted some sizzling-hot new photos of herself in a tiny outfit.

The 26-year-old fitness guru was captured seemingly in her backyard for the four-photo slideshow, as she alternated between a number of sultry poses that showed her from different perspectives.

In the first photo, she stood with one hip cocked as the front of her body faced the camera. She pouted with her mouth slightly parted and looked directly at the camera. In the second and third snapshots, she sat down on a windowsill and grabbed her locks with both hands. In the fourth image, she propped her derriere out while posing from her right side. She also rotated her head over her right shoulder to shoot a sultry glance at the camera.

Her long platinum blond hair was parted slightly off-center and styled straight as it fell around her back and shoulders. She rocked her nails long with a multi-colored design.

She flaunted her world-famous physique in a two-piece outfit from With Jean, an Australian-based clothing company. Her collared top featured short sleeves, covered buttons, a curved hem and a slightly cropped body. Tammy opted to go braless underneath the garment, calling attention to her perky assets and a bit of exposed cleavage. Her matching skirt, which was designed with a flared bottom and elastic waistband, showed off her slim core and round booty.

She completed the look with a pair of brown square-framed sunglasses.

In the post’s caption, she simply shared a blue heart and butterfly emoji.

The photo set went live less than one day ago and has already received more than a whopping 146,000 likes, looking to be a bit hit with social media users. Hundreds of fans also headed to the comments section to convey their support for the model, her looks, her form, and her ensemble.

“Oh my god you look so beautiful Tammy,” one Instagram user wrote, following with several red heart, and drool-face emoji.

“This outfit is so beautiful on you,” a second fan added, adding a series of blue heart symbols.

“Australian barbie doll! You’re a movie star,” a third admirer gushed, inundating their compliment with fire and blue heart emoji.

“Wow what a pretty set! You look beautiful as always,” a fourth individual asserted.

Tammy often serves stunning looks on her social media accounts for her multitude of followers. Earlier this week, she shared some images of herself in a scanty, green, snakeskin-print bikini that left quite little to the imagination.