Lyna Perez Shows Off Killer Curves In Scanty Bathing Suit For Smoking-Hot Bang Energy Video

Internet sensation Lyna Perez sent temperatures soaring around the world on Sunday, January 17, when she shared a smoking-hot new video with her 6.1 million Instagram followers.

The 27-year-old Latina bombshell was filmed on a beautiful lush property for the footage, which featured some upbeat electronic music. Lyna switched between a number of sexy movements that called attention to her killer curves.

At the beginning of the clip, she stood with the front of her body facing the camera as she smiled widely and adjusted her locks. She then enjoyed a can of Bang energy drink before showing off her bodacious booty. Toward the end of the reel, she turned around to flaunt the front of her figure once more as she popped one hip out and pouted.

She engaged with the camera throughout the video as she stared directly into its lens. Her long highlighted brunette hair was parted in the middle and styled pin-straight as it fell around her back and shoulders. Her nails were cut short and painted with a vibrant white polish.

Lyna displayed her enviable physique in a tiny mandarin-colored bikini. Her top featured a cross-wrap front, two sets of straps that tied around her neck and back, and minuscule triangle-shaped cups which gave way to a massive view of cleavage, sideboob, and underboob. The suit’s matching thong bottoms also offered little coverage as they highlighted her pert backside and curvy hips. Their thin high-rise sides further drew the eye to her flat midriff.

She accessorized the poolside apparel with a pair of large gold hoop earrings.

In the post’s caption, she promoted Bang Energy, tagging their Instagram handle, as well as their CEO’s page.

The attention-grabbing clip became a quick hit with social media users as it amassed more than 22,000 views and 9,000 likes in just 19 minutes after going live. In that short time, nearly 500 fans also headed to the comments section to hit Lyna with compliments on her physique, looks, and swimsuit.

“Look so good in orange, so beautiful,” one user wrote.

“Beautiful princess, so stunning Lyna, I love you,” a second fan added, filling their comment with a series of red heart, fire and heart-eyes emoji.

“A literal goddess, you are so truly beautiful,” a third admirer asserted.

“Happy Sunday! Thank you for blessing my IG feed once again. You gorgeous human being,” a fourth individual proclaimed, adding a single heart-eyes emoji.

