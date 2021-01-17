Holly Sonders Sizzles In Racy ‘S&M’-Inspired Thong Lingerie As A Tribute To Rihanna

Holly Sonders recently paid tribute to Britney Spears in a sultry upload that caused a heatwave on social media, but her latest snap saw her honor another international pop icon. The former Fox host took to Instagram on Sunday, January 17, and treated her 542,000 fans to two sultry images that referenced Rihanna and one of her more infamous music videos, much to their delight.

Sonders wore an outfit that was inspired by the singer’s famous hit “S&M” and its accompanying video. The golfer revealed that the song has been a constant in her life for years, which is why she decided to recreate the risque imagery from the video in her latest shoot.

The first snap depicted Sonders facing the camera and cheekily sticking her tongue out. She held a whip in her right hand and rocked a one-piece lingerie set that was made up of a leather bra and straps that attached the material.

The model topped her get-up with some knee-length boots that matched the rest of her racy ensemble. Overall, the attire left very little to the imagination. In the next image, Sonders gave her fans a glimpse of the lingerie set from the other end, flaunting her booty in a tiny thong while waving her whip behind her.

The uploads went down a storm with Sonders’ fans. Thousands of social media users hit the like button with the first hour of the snaps hitting the image-sharing platform. Some of the golfer’s admirers also flocked to the comments section to give her a compliment.

“Smokin’ hot,” wrote one Instagrammer, adding some flame emoji for extra sizzle.

“Holly, be careful with that whip, it’s real,” wrote a second Instagram user, who then joked about the model not trying to hit her face.

“Every time I see one of your pics, I can’t stop to think what a beautiful woman you are,” gushed a third Instagrammer.

“How does the camera guy control himself,” asked another admirer on Instagram.

Sonders has treated her adoring audience to a variety of racy snaps in recent times, many of which have left little to the imagination. As The Inquisitr documented earlier this week, the former Fox star went for a walk in the sand, wearing nothing but a G-string.

According to Sonders, she was going for a special “vibe” with the booty-baring shot, which has since garnered thousands of likes and spurred some activity among her admirers in the replies section.