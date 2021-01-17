AEW’s Brandi Rhodes Flaunts Her Physique & Admits To Missing Sexy Shoots In Throwback Bathing Suit Photo

AEW’s chief branding officer, Brandi Rhodes, was in a nostalgic mood over the weekend as she took to Instagram and shared a sexy throwback snap with her 825,000 followers, much to their delight. The pic was taken prior to her becoming pregnant last year, and she noted how she missed those simpler times occasionally.

As Wrestling Inc pointed out, Brandi and Cody Rhodes announced that they were having their first child together on a recent episode of AEW Dynamite. While the couple is over the moon about the news, Brandi’s latest upload saw her confessing to longing for the life she had beforehand in the accompanying caption.

Brandi talked about missed training and competing in a wrestling ring. She also noted how she’s had to postpone her alcohol-centric Youtube series Shot of Brandi and stop attending theme parks, which she used to frequent with her husband. However, the purpose behind her photo choice was to highlight how it’s been a while since she’s taken part in a sexy photoshoot and inform like-minded mothers that they’ll be able to get back to their hobbies someday.

The photo depicted Brandi flaunting her flawless figure in a purple one-piece bathing suit. The attire featured a cut-out at the chest area, showcasing an ample amount of cleavage in the process. She topped off the get-up with a denim vest jacket, which slid down her arms, and made sure the shot captured her glamorous wedding ring.

Brandi’s followers appreciated her upload as well. The image has received over 38,000 likes at the time of this writing. Many of her fans also took the time to praise her for keeping it real, with some moms reassuring her of how normal it is to have these feelings. Others simply acknowledged her beauty.

“You are so right! I hated being pregnant, even after it was a dream come true to become pregnant. Now I can’t imagine what my life would have been without my daughter,” wrote one Instagram user.

“I’m telling you, I know exactly how you are feeling right now. I missed my fun lifestyle while carrying my son. And that’s ok, I think all women can say they have had those feelings and thoughts. You are still going to be you. Even when your baby comes, you can still be the fun, loving, outgoing, brave person you are,” wrote a second Instagrammer.

Prior to finding out about their big news last year, Brandi and Cody delighted their social media audience with a cute couple photo to celebrate Thanksgiving.