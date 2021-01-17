Lindsay Brewer Absolutely Slays In Midriff-Baring Tank Top & Skintight Jeans

Model, social media star and IndyCar hopeful Lindsay Brewer cranked up the temperature on her Instagram profile with multiple spicy snapshots late on Saturday night. And while she’s been known to rock her 1.4 million followers on the platform by brandishing her bikini body, this time she managed to do the deed without losing her street clothes.

In her latest offering, Brewer brought the sizzle in a midriff-baring tank top and a pair of skintight blue jeans, both of which served to accentuate the shapelier aspects of her diminutive frame. Furthermore, she was given a sensuous glow by the golden-hour light that bathed her.

The thirst-inducing 23-year-old captioned the sexy share by making reference to her “happy place.” In turn, the rabid fan response to her provocative picture strongly indicated that it had helped her admirers find their own happy places.

As of this writing, the post had racked up well over 60,000 likes, while the comments section was inundated with nearly 500 replies praising her stunning and sinuous physique.

“My happy place is when u show up on my feed,” confirmed one avid supporter.

“Two really beautiful things in life. U and the sunset,” wrote a second smitten commenter.

“STUNNINGLY BEAUTIFUL,” gushed a third follower. “Thank you for being your incredible, positive, vibrant, amazing self.”

“Lovely pics Lindsay!” added a fourth devotee.

In the first slide, Brewer was shown in a medium shot that found her posing confidently for the camera with her eyes focused away from its lens and her thumbs tucked into her front belt loops. The bombshell’s glossy, coral-hued lips were pressed together and her deep blue irises scintillated in the light along with the golden mane that blanketed her bosom on her right side.

Brewer’s white tanktop was tight to the point that it appeared to merge with the curves and contours of her perky assets. The garment was emblazoned with a blue butterfly just above her bustline and its hemline fell short of masking her bare navel near the lower edge of the frame.

The second snap showed Brewer in a similar pose and shot angle. However, the Southern California transplant had placed her left thumb into her front pocket while pulling her luscious locks into a rear ponytail with the other hand. As with the first photo, her figure was well-evidenced by her tight top, as well as her jeans, which conformed to the curves of her slender, yet shapely hips and waist.

Brewer capped off the pictorial with a stunning shot of a seaside sunset. The post’s geotag indicated that it may have been snapped at Laguna Beach.

