Chloe Saxon Flaunts Pert Derriere In Sheer Animal-Print Maxi Dress

On Sunday, January 17, British model Chloe Saxon uploaded a series of stunning snaps for her 915,000 Instagram followers to enjoy.

The pictures showed the 34-year-old bathed in golden light while posing on a beach. The geotag suggested that the pictures were taken in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Chloe opted to wear a sheer animal-print maxi dress with a thigh slit and lace-up detailing. She also appeared to be wearing a pair of beige-colored swimsuit bottoms underneath the garment. The ensemble accentuated her incredible curves, slender waist, and lean legs. She finished off the sultry look with a delicate necklace and sizable hoop earrings.

For the photo shoot, the raven-haired beauty wore her long locks in loose waves and a deep side part. She also sported a chic white-tipped French manicure, giving her additional glamour.

In the first image, Chloe turned away from the photographer, flaunting her pert derriere. She rested her hands on her thigh and looked over her shoulder to focus her gaze on the camera lens. The model altered her position for the following photo by facing forward. She placed one of her hands on her waist, as she looked off into the distance with her mouth slightly open.

In the caption of the post, the social media sensation noted that her dress was from the clothing retailer Fashion Nova.

Fans seemed to have loved the post as it soon racked up more than 11,000 likes. Quite a few of Chloe’s followers also took the time to shower her with compliments in the comments section. While some simply used a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the model, others were more vocal in their praise.

“You are [an] angel,” wrote one fan, adding a string of red heart emoji to the end of the comment.

“You are an incredibly beautiful woman! Stunning,” added a different devotee, along with numerous red heart emoji.

“Beautiful and perfect,” remarked another admirer.

“Wow you look amazing so pretty stunning tan,” chimed in a fourth Instagram user.

As fans are aware, this is far from the first time that Chloe has shown off her amazing assets on social media. In fact, a majority of her Instagram posts consist of her in revealing ensembles.

For instance, she recently uploaded two pictures, in which she wore a tiny two-piece swimsuit while posing poolside. That post, however, has since been removed from the social media platform.