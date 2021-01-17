Chantel Jeffries Goes Full Smokeshow In Sexy Hot Pink Lingerie

Chantel Jeffries steamed up her Instagram page with another eye-popping photo this weekend. The model and DJ commanded attention in the January 16 share as she showcased her phenomenal physique in vibrant lingerie that left little to the imagination.

The 28-year-old record spinner went full smokeshow as she worked the lens in a hot pink bra-and-panties combo from Lounge Underwear that did nothing but favors for her killer curves. The coordinated set of intimates included a balconette bra with thin straps and a deep scoop neckline that showcased her ample cleavage. The piece had underwire-style cups that further enhanced the busty display as well as a thick satin band with the brand’s logo printed on it in white lettering.

Chantel also sported a matching pair of panties in the same vibrant hue. The lacy number boasted a daringly high-cut design that showed off her sculpted thighs and bombshell curves — a sight that likely got more than a few pulses racing. Its satin waistband mimicked that of her bra and featured the Lounge Underwear logo printed across its straps, which sat high up on her hips and accentuated her tiny waist and chiseled abs.

The celeb ventured to her dining room for the photo op, which was furnished with a long wooden table, black chairs, and a large mirror that was mounted to the wall. She stood directly in front of the camera, taking up the middle of the frame as she lifted her toned arms up above her head and popped her hips, further highlighting her hourglass silhouette.

Her piercing green eyes were locked on the lens in front of her as she tilted her head slightly to the side, causing some of her dark locks to spill over her shoulder. A pair of dainty hoop earrings just barely peeked out from underneath her tresses, while a stack of glistening gold necklaces gave her barely there ensemble another hint of bling.

Many of Chantel’s 4.7 million Instagram followers took note of the racy snap, which has amassed over 301,000 likes in less than a day’s time. The comments section was also flooded with notes from her admirers, many of whom left compliments for the social media star.

“OH MY GOD YOU ARE MY DREAM,” one person wrote.

“You’re literally perfect,” praised another fan.

“This is what I call a ‘hot-shot’,” a third follower quipped.

“Chantel is sooo fine,” added a fourth admirer.

The brunette is hardly shy about showing off her ample assets on her Instagram page. She recently shared another spicy snap that saw her showing some skin on the beach in a royal blue bikini. Fans were thrilled by that shot as well, awarding it over 378,000 likes and 846 comments to date.