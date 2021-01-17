Fitness Trainer Brit Manuela Exudes ‘Goddess Energy’ On The Beach In A Teeny Floral Bikini

Brit Manuela showcased her incredible bikini body in a smoking-hot new Instagram update this weekend. The model and fitness trainer returned to her account on Saturday with a set of beachside snaps in which she showed some serious skin.

The photo op was held in Malibu, California, per the geotag, where the 26-year-old was seen standing on the shore of a beautiful beach with her bare feet in the soft sand. She posed with one leg slightly in front of the other, accentuating her hourglass silhouette as she placed her toned arms on top of her head.

The ocean breeze blew gently through her dark locks as the golden sun spilled down on the social media star, acting as a natural spotlight over her phenomenal figure as she exuded “goddess energy” in a skimpy blue bikini that did nothing but favors for her killer curves.

Brit likely sent pulses racing as she worked the camera in the teeny two-piece from Oh Polly that had a flirty floral-and-butterfly pattern that complemented her allover tan. The swimwear included a sports bra-style top that fit snugly over her chest, accentuating her voluptuous assets and slender frame. It had a square neckline that fell low down her decolletage, teasing a glimpse of cleavage that gave the shots a seductive vibe.

The brunette bombshell also wore a pair of bikini bottoms in the same vibrant pattern that boasted an even racier design. The garment covered up only what was necessary of her lower half, leaving her curvy hips and sculpted legs completely exposed due to its high-cut style. It also had a curved waistband with thick straps that clung tightly to her hips, highlighting her tiny waist, taut stomach, and chiseled abs.

Brit also added a gorgeous pendant necklace and dainty hoop earrings to give her beach day ensemble a hint of bling.

Fans were thrilled by the skin-baring double-pic update, awarding the post nearly 48,000 likes in less than a day’s time. Hundreds hit up the comments section as well to compliment the social media star.

“Ur bod is my goals Brit,” one person wrote.

“Gets better and better,” remarked another fan.

“I’m in love. Ur so beautiful,” a third follower gushed.

“Okay so this is what perfect looks like,” quipped a fourth admirer.

With the amount of time Brit spends in the gym, it’s no wonder she likes to show off her flawless physique on social media. In another recent post, the model sent temperatures soaring as she posed in a sheer black bra and matching thong. That look was also a hit, earning more than 84,000 likes and 675 comments to date.