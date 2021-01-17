Stassie Karanikolaou Accentuates Her Ample Assets In A Blue Lace Bra And Matching Panties

Stassie Karanikolaou has her 9.6 million Instagram followers talking after posting a sizzling new set of photos to her feed. The model took to her account on Saturday, January 16 to share the eye-popping double-pic update that has earned nothing but love since going live.

The 23-year-old posed in the entryway of a luxurious house for the steamy photo op, though she wasn’t exactly dressed for the outdoor spot. Rather than a dress or even a t-shirt and jeans, Stassie went scantily clad in a set of sexy lace lingerie that left little to the imagination. The coordinated intimates were from Lounge Underwear and boasted a gorgeous royal blue color that popped against her tan, much of which was exposed due to the ensemble’s revealing design.

Stassie stood in the threshold of an intricate iron doorway for the first photo of the post, grasping the frame of one of its doors while pursing her plump lips and shooting the camera in front of her a sultry stare. She leaned forward as she worked the lens, resulting in a straight-on view of her ample cleavage that was displayed due to her bra’s daringly low-cut neckline. The piece also semi-sheer cups with a flirty scalopped trim. A small gold charm fell in between them, drawing even more attention to the model’s busty display.

The BFF of Kylie Jenner struck a classic pinup pose in the second slide of the upload, placing both her hands on the back of her long brunette locks that cascaded over her shoulders in loose waves. She continued to lean in toward the camera and closed her eyes in a blissful manner as she spread her lips into a huge, teeth-baring grin.

She pushed her shapely thighs together as she posed, treating her audience to a good look at her curvy hips that were fully displayed thanks to the daringly high-cut design of her matching blue panties. The lingerie also featured a thin waistband that clung tightly to her hips, highlighting her tiny waist, flat tummy, and hourglass silhouette.

The duo of snaps fared extremely well with Stassie’s massive online audience, who have double-tapped it more than 786,000 times since it went live 15 hours ago. Hundreds flocked to the comments section as well to compliment the social media star.

“Wow you are perfect,” one person wrote.

“I’m all about the blue,” quipped another fan.

“You only look better and better,” a third follower remarked.

“Superb curves,” praised a fourth admirer.

Stassie is hardly shy about showing off her phenomenal figure on social media. She often entertains her fans by showing some skin in skimpy lingerie and swimwear. Another recent share from the star saw her looking phenomenal in a vibrant bikini while enjoying a day on the beach. That post proved to be another huge hit, earning over 914,000 likes and 3,422 comments to date.