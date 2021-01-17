Bri Teresi Flaunts Sizzling Booty In Strappy Lingerie & Sheer Thigh-High Stockings

Maxim model Bri Teresi couldn’t help but arouse the interest of her fans Friday, taking to Instagram to share a red-hot new photo of herself in seductive lingerie. The sizzling blonde looked like a total bombshell in a strappy set that all but completely exposed her toned booty, turning her back to the camera and posing with her legs spread.

The 26-year-old was snapped against a mustard backdrop that made her navy blue lingerie pop. The babe placed her hands on her thighs and looked over her shoulder with a flirtatious stare. Her curvy backside was perfectly framed between her slender forearms, drawing even more attention to her peachy buns. Her face and chest were shrouded in shade, but a spotlight shone on her perky posterior, making it the clear focal point of the shot. Her supple back and voluptuous thighs were also accentuated by light, which illuminated her chiseled cheekbone and set her golden hair aglow.

Bri’s glowing tan was beautifully emphasized in the dark-toned apparel, which included a skimpy g string that left barely anything to the imagination. The item was covered by a series of thick and thin straps that wrapped around her hips, crisscrossing over her lower body and highlighting her sculpted buttocks. The cage-style pattern accentuated the heart shape of her pert derrière, putting extra emphasis on her curves.

The ultra-revealing bottoms were paired with an arguably conservative top — a longline number sporting narrow cutouts that only flashed a tantalizing glimpse of skin. The bra accentuated her lean figure, balancing out the racy look.

Bri finished off the smoking-hot look with sheer thigh-high stockings, which were secured with garter straps. She accessorized with understated drop-down earrings, letting her daring lingerie and eye-popping curves do all the talking.

The photo captured the model from the knee up, perfectly showcasing her hourglass shape. With Bri’s distractingly long legs cropped out of the frame, her audience was able to admire her ample curves, which the scanty ensemble generously displayed.

The suggestive photo sent many of Bri’s 1.1 million followers into a frenzy, as it soon racked up about 24,000 likes and more than 500 comments. Plenty of her admirers were left speechless by the provocative look, opting to express their adoration only with emoji. Others left gushing messages under the saucy snap, wherein they complimented her sexy body and stunning beauty.

“Omg what a beautiful sexy view,” raved one person, adding a trail of fire emoji.

“Now that’s the shot of the day!” chimed in another Instagrammer.

“Wow, Bri, you look sizzling HOT!!!” commented a third user.

“You are absolutely gorgeous and sexy [a] true work of art,” wrote a fourth admirer.