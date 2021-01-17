Tahlia Skaines Flaunts Incredible Cleavage In Plunging White Top

On January 17, Tahlia Skaines took to her Instagram page to tease her 580,000 followers with two flirty new snaps. The Australian businesswoman and social media star posted a photo of herself flaunting her ample assets in a plunging white top.

Tahlia used her phone’s camera to capture the sizzling hot snaps. She appeared to be in a studio. In the first snapshot, the babe held the mobile device in both hands and extended her arms away from her face to get the best angle possible. She looked straight into the camera and pouted her lips as if “kissing” her fans. Her shoulders were uneven as she took the selfie.

A swipe to the right featured Tahlia in a similar stance. This time, she angled her face sideways and gazed at a distance with her lips parted. Sunlight entered the room from the nearby glass windows, and it illuminated the place and her curves. The light also made her highlighter pop.

In the update, Tahlia rocked a white top that was made of cotton fabric with scalloped edges. It boasted a scoop neckline that sat so low on her chest, exposing an ample amount of her voluptuous cleavage. The garment appeared to be fully-lined, but it was tiny that it strained against her buxom curves. The piece had a tight fit, with the thin straps clinging to her shoulders for support.

In the picture, the model’s platinum blond locks were styled straight and tied in a low bun. Some shorts strands were left loose, framing her face. For the occasion, Tahlia decided to go jewelry-free.

In the caption, Tahlia wrote something about her “post-treatment glow.” She shared that she had something done from a skin care clinic called SKINmas. The bombshell also thanked her makeup artist, Erica Coffey, by tagging her Instagram page.

Even though the photos have been live in less than a day, the new share has already received a ton of attention from her online admirers. In addition to over 6,500 likes, the update has also pulled in more than 70 comments. Some of Tahlia’s social media followers took to the comments section to let her know she looked gorgeous. Countless other admirers raved over her skin and tantalizing assets, while a few followers expressed their admiration with a combination of emoji.

“You are so beautiful! Words are not enough tp describe your beauty. Keep up the good work, and don’t let anybody pull you down,” one of her fans commented.

“You’re glowing!! The prettiest model on IG right now,” gushed another admirer.

“The eyebrows are on point! Love those juicy lips!” wrote a third follower.