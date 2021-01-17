Kami Osman Shows Off Fantastic Figure & Tanned Skin In Barely There Bikini

Kami Osman gave fans a look at her incredibly fit physique in her latest Instagram post on Sunday, January 17. The hot Canadian model shared a smoking-hot snapshot in which she rocked a barely there bikini set that showcased her enviable curves while basking under the sun.

In the new update, Kami wore a white two-piece swimsuit and flaunted her flawless physique. Notably, the bathing suit did more revealing than covering up. Her stance made it hard to see the front side of her ensemble. From what was visible, the top boasted itty-bitty cups, which hardly contained her shapely breasts. As a result, a glimpse of her underboob was noticeable in the shot. The thin straps were clear, and they kept the swimwear in place.

The matching pair of bottoms that she sported were even more scanty. The waistline sat several inches from her navel, exposing plenty of skin around her midsection. Viewers gushed over her flat stomach and how toned it looked. Like the top, the garment had clear straps that clung to her waist, highlighting her hips. The thong design allowed her to flaunt her round buns.

Kami was snapped outdoors in a place that looked like a resort. The location appeared tropical, surrounded by coconut trees and various plants. The blue sky was also apparent in the background. Despite the beautiful scenery, fans were likely focused more on Kami.

The snapshot showed the babe standing on a wooden deck with her body angled sideways. She placed her hands on a fence post as she looked straight into the camera. The bright sunlight enveloped her flawlessly tanned skin, and it made it glow.

The 25-year-old influencer left her dark hair down and loose, with most of her long tresses cascading down her back. Her locks were wet, possibly from swimming. She accessorized with a ring and a bangle.

In the caption, Kami wrote something vague. Among her 880,000 followers on Instagram, a lot were quick to comment on her jaw-dropping post. In just a few hours of going live on the popular photo-sharing app, the new share has received more than 9,700 likes and 45-plus comments. Many of her online supporters complimented her for her fantastic figure, while countless others praised her facial features.

“BEAUTIFUL picture. I hope you enjoy the sun,” one of her admirers commented.

“Your skin looks amazing!! How flawless can you be?! Too sexy to handle,” wrote another fan, adding three flame emoji at the end of the comment.

“Woah, that bikini looks dangerously small. Well, if I have a figure like that, I would flaunt it too,” a third social media user added.