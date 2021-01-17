‘Victoria’s Secret’ Model Georgia Fowler Slays In Strapless Emerald Bikini While Sunbathing In Topless Car

Georgia Fowler cranked up the heat when she recently took to Instagram to share an offering where she sunbathed in a topless car. The brunette bombshell looked magnificent in a bikini that was unique and chic. The pic was so hot that it sparked a furious frenzy among her 1.2 million followers as they rushed to engage with her on the platform.

The Victoria’s Secret model updated her social media account on Sunday, January 17, with several sexy snaps. In her caption, she teased that she was relaxing rancho-style.

The 28-year-old rocked an emerald bikini that did nothing but favors for her body. The skintight strapless number exposed her bronzed skin, while the molded cups helped to shape her ample cleavage. The two padded cups were linked by a metallic circular buckle that drew attention to her bust.

On her lower half, Georgia sported the matching bottoms. The skimpy green Brazilian-cut bottoms showcased her lean hips and toned thighs. The swimwear also revealed her toned midriff and chiseled abs.

Georgia posed in a topless vehicle with cream leather seats. She relaxed in the luxurious interior of the car that was parked close to a green hill.

In the first photograph, leaned back and put her hands behind her head. The pose highlighted her petite waist and tight hourglass curves. She also worked the camera by narrowing her eyes and slightly parting her lips for a sultry gaze.

Georgia flaunted her curves in a body shot in the following image. Standing, she held onto the windscreen and showed off her trim physique.

A close-up followed. The brunette bombshell pulled her hair back with her hands in the shot, drawing attention to her flawless face.

In the final snap, Georgia stood on the seat with her back turned to the camera. She tried to balance herself on one foot while seemingly trying to get out of the vehicle. The full-body shot showcased the model’s insane figure from behind.

An admirer loved the swimsuit and wanted to know some details.

“Where is that swimwear from? Gorgeous[heart emoji],” they asked her. Apparently, the two-piece is from Bikini Lovers, a luxe Italian brand.

Another was just blown away by her beauty.

“Wow, Georgia! You are so beautiful,” they gushed.

One follower loved her toned physique.

“Great body, respect!” they wrote.

A fourth Instagrammer quoted Hot Chocolate’s 1975 hit “You sexy thing”

“I believe in miracles… Where are you from you sexy thing?” they raved before adding music notes emoji.

Georgia recently took to the beach in a one-shoulder swimsuit. She showed off her lithe figure and ran in slow motion on Bondi Beach, Australia.