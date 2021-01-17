‘RHOBH’ Star Erika Jayne Spreads Her Legs In Lacy Black Teddy While Lying On A Fur Throw

Erika Girardi, who is professionally known as Erika Jayne, tantalized her fans with a racy shot over the weekend. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star flaunted her fit figure in black lingerie that fit her like a glove.

The 49-year-old looked smoking hot in Rihanna’s line, Savage X Fenty. Erika is an ambassador for the brand. In her caption, she quoted Lil’ Kim’s iconic “Queen B*tch lyrics and added a kissing cat face with closed eyes emoji.

Erika rocked a black lace teddy that clung to her curves. The lingerie had a deep plunging neckline that exposed her silky décolletage. She flashed a hint of voluptuous sideboob in the number that had wide-set straps.

The fabric then hugged her midsection, showing off her flat stomach. The bodysuit had cutouts at the sides, showcasing her tiny waist. Erika still boasts a full hourglass figure, and her trim midriff emphasized those curves.

The lower half of the bodysuit also showed off her toned thighs. The high-cut legs sat high on her hips, exposing her long pins.

Erika styled her hair in an off-center part. She let her platinum locks cascade on the bed in wild disarray. She also chose bold jewelry to complete the ensemble. Erika rocked a few bangles, a funky ring, and some earrings.

The “Pretty Mess” singer posed on a sofa. She threw a fur over the chair that added texture to the shot. Beneath her head, she placed a striped cushion.

Erika stretched herself out on the sofa. She spread her legs and opened her thighs as she placed one foot next to her knee. The actress played with her hair, drawing the eye to her upper body and face in the pic. Eric gazed at the camera and pouted her lips for a provocative shot.

The reality star was flooded with compliments and attention shortly after she shared the offering. This particular post has already racked up over 50,000 likes and a wealth of comments.

“Eat your heart out Mr. Girardi,” one fan said. Those who follow Erika know that she and her husband, Tom Girardi, recently split after 21 years of marriage.

Many people also took offense to the post since she and her husband are currently involved in an embezzlement lawsuit, per E! Online. However, some loyal followers supported and defended her.

“Seriously, worry about your own tits and get off hers. It’s a promotion ad for Savage X… Lingerie is suppose to be sexy. You know her style so stop crucifying her for living her life. Innocent till proven guilty. You don’t know the story of what happened, so stop with the hateful comments… She’s beautiful in her own skin, leave the woman be… Keep being you, Queen” one admirer wrote.