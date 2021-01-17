South African Model Jade Grobler Goes Braless In A Sexy Mini Dress With An Open Front

Fitness and bathing suit model Jade Grobler traded in her bikini for a seriously sultry little black dress in her most recent Instagram update on Saturday evening, thrilling her 1.1 million followers. The outfit may have covered a little more skin than fans are used to seeing, but the revealing design and clingy fit still left little to the imagination. The post racked up over 13,900 likes in the first few hours after it was uploaded.

Jade posed in front of a bathroom mirror for the selfie. She held her phone up near her face, balancing it between the pinkie and pointer finger of her left hand. She looked down at the screen to lock in the image composition, and managed to capture most of her fit physique and all of her face in the casual snap.

She indicated with a single emoji in the caption that she may have been dressed up for an evening of dancing.

Jade’s dress had a short hem which ended slightly higher than mid-thigh, and a ruched detailing running up the right side that made the already snug fit appear even tighter. The ends of the strings used to draw the fabric together were tied in a bow and dangled against her leg.

Her hourglass figure was beautifully emphasized, but far less so than her bust, most of which was on full display. The body of the dress ended just below her chest, and the top appeared to have been attached as a separate section. It was made from the same stretchy material, and featured two slender strips of fabric that were sewn into the upper hem several inches apart from one another. They covered a portion of her bare breasts and then crossed over one another at the base of her throat, fastening behind her neck in a halter-style.

The design created a sizable, triangular-shaped cut-out across her decolletage, exposing all of her cleavage and an ample amount of her gently swelling assets. It also showcased her golden tan, made more evident by the juxtaposition of the pale skin that is often covered with a bikini top.

Jade’s long, blond hair was styled straight and parted off-center. A bit of it framed her face, and she pulled some over her right shoulder.

The background consisted of gray tiled flooring and plain white walls. A large bathtub was in view on her right, and a stand-up shower on the other side. A few burgundy towels were draped over silver hooks.