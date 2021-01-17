Emily Sears Shows Cleavage In High-Slit Gown With Plunging Neckline

Aussie model and social media influencer Emily Sears has mastered the art of dazzling her nearly 5 million followers on Instagram with sultry snapshots. On Saturday, the 36-year-old continued to drop jaws with a picture that proved, once again, that she knows how to rock a formal dress just as well as a skimpy bikini or revealing lingerie set.

In the photo post, Sears absolutely owned the frame in a sage green gown that allowed for a considerable showing of skin. The fabulous frock featured a high slit down the side, which allowed one of her lithe legs to emerge, as well as a plunging neckline that put the spotlight on her incredible cleavage.

Sears captioned her sexy share by writing how anxious she was to bring her glamorous side back once the continuing COVID-19 pandemic finally reaches its end. If the litany of positive replies in the comments section were any indication, her fans were firmly on-board with the impending wardrobe upgrade.

“That color is so beautiful on you!” declared one devotee.

“Emily, you are deliciously stunning and gorgeous. I love your beautiful eyes and your sensual lips,” added a second admirer, who also offered praise for her “spectacular body.”

“Looks like you’re glamming pretty well during the pandemic,” opined a third follower.

“Well Emily, your ‘glam skills’ are still perfect,” concurred a fourth supporter.

Fans further expressed their admiration by double-tapping Sears’ post at a breakneck pace. Just a handful of hours after going live, it had already racked up nearly 40,000 likes.

Sears appeared to have been snapped in a pricy hotel suite judging by the stylish furniture and secure entryway behind her. The spacious room was dimly lit, which gave her dress-clad body a sensuous glow as she stood confidently before the camera with her eyes affixed to its lens.

The multi-time cover girl and Melbourne, Victoria native’s wavy blond locks extended from a right-side part and wavily draped over her shoulder and ample bosom on the opposite side. Meanwhile, her pink-hued lips were slightly parted and pursing in a way that projected sheer sensuality.

The neckline of Sears’ gown plummeted all the way to her upper midsection, leaving little mystery about the physical makeup of her perky bust. And while the garment was split from her upper thigh on down, it conformed tightly to her waist and hips, accentuating her sinuous figure along the way.

