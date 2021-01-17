Donald Trump Will Never Recover From Capitol Riots, Former White House Official Says

In an interview with MSNBC broadcast on Saturday, former White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci said that President Donald Trump will never recover from the riots at the U.S. Capitol.

Per Raw Story, host Alex Witt kicked off the segment by pointing out that dozens of banks and businesses have blacklisted Trump, accusing him of inciting violence.

In addition, Trump was recently banned from virtually all major social media platforms, Shopify took his stores offline and several major banks — including Deutsche bank — severed all ties with him.

“I don’t see how he will revive that brand. People say he got through bankruptcies and all this other stuff, but this is totally different,” Scaramucci said, stressing that the commander-in-chief cannot recover from the scandal because he will always be considered a “domestic terrorist.”

“I think he’s really damaged himself and I think he’s damaged the future of the Trump family as it relates to business as well as their political careers.”

Trump will face difficult legal challenges once he leaves office, Scaramucci continued, noting that the Southern District of New York and the City of New York are both bringing cases against him.

He also predicted that the president will be held legally accountable for pressuring Georgia Secretary of State Brian Kemp to intervene in the 2020 presidential election.

Furthermore, according to Scaramucci, the Senate’s impeachment trial could uncover more criminal behavior and prove that the president and his allies were directly involved in organizing and inciting the deadly riots at the U.S. Capitol.

“If you lay it all out and you lay out, what in Congress is going to unfold at the Senate impeachment trial, there’s a lot of information that’s going to come out and Mr. Trump and his acolytes were at the center of this,” the former White House official concluded.

Earlier this week, the Democratic-controlled House of Representatives impeached the commander-in-chief for inciting an insurrection against the U.S. government.

Both Democrats and Republicans have condemned Trump’s rhetoric, accusing him of inspiring a violent group of supporters to storm and vandalize the Capitol building.

The riots have had a significant impact on Trump’s political standing, polling suggests. According to data from the Pew Research Center, he will leave office with an approval rating of 29 percent.

In the same poll, over 50 percent of Republicans and Republican-leaning independents said that Trump bears responsibility for last week’s violent protests. Virtually all Democrats and Democratic-leaning independents agreed with that assessment.