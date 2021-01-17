Carmen Electra, 48, Dazzles In A Gucci Swimsuit And High Heels

Carmen rocked a really long ponytail with her designer suit.

Carmen Electra took to Instagram on Friday to wish her 1.2 million followers a happy weekend, and she concluded the work week by showing off a designer swimsuit that was the perfect attire for a leisurely day off soaking up some sun. However, she wore it indoors with a pair of shoes that were not ideal beachwear.

Carmen, 48, was pictured posing in front of a glossy black backdrop painted with white streaks. A door and tiled floor could be seen in the background, making it appear that her photo was snapped inside a residence serving as a makeshift studio.

The Baywatch star had on a black Gucci bathing suit with the designer’s name printed on the front in large gold letters. The one-piece’s low neckline and leg openings featured coordinating metallic trim, and its skinny shoulder straps were gold as well.

Carmen’s maillot showcased her perky bust, slim waist, and toned legs. She further accentuated the length of her shapely stems by rocking a pair of gold stiletto sandals with ankle and toe straps. Her legs and the rest of her bombshell body were a warm bronze color that popped against her black attire and backdrop.

Carmen accessorized with a pair of oversize hoop earrings, and she finished her look with a hairstyle that was just as eye-catching as her swimsuit and her phenomenal physique. She sported a low ponytail that was lengthened by wavy, platinum blond hair extensions. She wore the hairpiece slung over her left shoulder. It flowed over her hip, and its tips reached her knees.

Carmen lifted her right leg up and popped it out to the side with her knee bent and her toes pointed. Her left arm was at her side and hidden by her ponytail. She raised her right hand up to place her fingertips against her brow.

In her caption, Carmen credited makeup artist Preston Meneses for her flawless beauty look. She also seemed to suggest that her skin’s youthful appearance was the result of using products from her own beauty brand, Gogo Skincare.

In response to a question from one of her followers, Carmen revealed that her swimsuit photoshoot took place on the same day that she shared her pic. A second post that showed the side and back of the bathing suit can be viewed here. In its caption, she revealed it was 86 degrees in Los Angeles when her photos were taken.

“Amazing how you get more attractive every day. You were the only woman on a poster in my room in me teenager years that I ever had hanging in my room,” wrote one fan in the comments section of her post.

“Hot in Heels!” gushed another admirer.

“2021 and Carmen is still slaying it like always. Beautiful,” read a third message.