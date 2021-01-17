Abby Dowse Slays In Neon Thong Bikini Bottoms That Leave Little To The Imagination

Blond bombshell Abby Dowse tantalized her 2.7 million Instagram followers with her latest share, a steamy snap taken while she was enjoying some quiet and sunshine at the beach. Abby had a striped pastel blanket spread out on the pristine sand, and the ocean was visible in the distance, the waves lapping at the shore and crashing into a white froth. The sky above was a breathtaking shade of blue, although Abby’s flawless figure remained the focal point of the shot.

She rocked a pair of neon green bikini bottoms that covered barely anything at all. Her body was facing away from the camera so that her shapely rear was on full display, and the swimwear consisted of little more than a triangular patch of fabric nestled at her lower back and thin straps that were tied on each hip, the strings dangling down her thigh.

Abby paired the bottoms with a matching top, although she layered a thin white ribbed tank over top of the swimsuit, the pale hue of the garment contrasting against her bronzed skin.

She had her body angled in a way that highlighted her tantalizing curves, and she rested one hand on the ground, glancing seductively over her shoulder at the camera.

Her long blond locks tumbled down her chest in a tousled, wind-swept look that reached all the way to her waist, and she finished off the look with a few accessories.

She had a delicate silver bracelet on one wrist, and a pair of sunglasses with thick white frames perched on the bridge of her nose. A book of poems was positioned on the blanket nearby, and the sun illuminated her curves.

She paired the smoking-hot share with a positive caption wishing her followers an “amazing day,” and her fans couldn’t get enough. The post received over 13,400 likes within just two hours of going live, as well as 326 comments from her eager audience.

“Gorgeous,” one fan wrote, followed by a heart eyes emoji.

“Where are you located? Seems it is summer year round,” another follower chimed in, envious of Abby’s sunny surroundings.

“Absolutely ravishing,” a third fan commented.

“Perfect beach view,” yet another follower added, not specifying whether he was talking about the natural surroundings or Abby’s curves.

Just yesterday, as The Inquisitr reported, Abby flaunted her flawless figure in a neon orange bikini that likewise revealed plenty of her physique. She stretched out on a couch indoors, pairing her swimsuit with some sexy lace-up stiletto heels and pulling her blond locks up into two buns atop her head.