Ashley Resch Gets Dirty In Cheeky Black Bikini: ‘Love From Los Angeles’

Ashley Resch tantalized her nearly 1 million Instagram followers with a shot of her in a bikini at the beach near Los Angeles.

In the photo, Ashley stood on the beach with several palm trees, umbrellas, buildings, and blue sky in the background. She wore a black bikini top tied around her ribcage, and one triangle cup revealed a glimpse of her sideboob. She paired it with matching bottoms that had a piece of fabric that covered her backside and disappeared between the cheeks of her pert derriere. Straps over her hips held the swimsuit up, showing off most of her large tattoo in the area.

Ashley posed with her body angled away from the camera, and she looked back over her shoulder. Her curvy butt and upper thighs sported sand from the shore. She had one arm bent and her hand near her slender waist, showing off the intricate ink there, and the other arm was by her side, revealing several smaller tattoos and a light-colored manicure. The model had on dark sunglasses with squared lenses, and she wore them low on her nose, so her gorgeous eyes peeked out above the frames. Ashley’s long blond hair hung in frizzy waves down her back, and she had a blue butterfly print scarf tied around her head, holding it off her face. She accessorized with gold hoop earrings.

Instagram users showed the post a lot of attention. More than 6,300 hit the like button to express their approval, and at least 110 took the time to leave a positive comment.

“Wow! You are divine, Ashley. Absolute perfection. A true goddess on earth,” enthused a fan, who added a blue butterfly, red lips, flame, and a heart.

“You are my favorite girl—the hottest and sexist on IG by far. Keep up the excellent work,” another follower wrote, including red heart-eye cat emoji.

“That is one amazing beach, booty, Ash. Absolutely amazing. So pert and round. You can tell you put in the work on the squats,” declared a third Instagram user, who included several peaches to finish the comment.

“Baby got back, girl. I adore all the tattoos, too. You are straight cash money with this,” a fourth devotee replied, adding flames, dollar signs, and red lips.

