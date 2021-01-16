Arianny Celeste Soaks Up The Sunshine In A Sexy Activewear Set

In her latest Instagram share, UFC ring girl Arianny Celeste thrilled her 3.2 million followers with a smoking-hot trio of snaps taken outside in the sunshine. The photos were captured in Sedona, Arizona, as the geotag indicated. Arianny stood on a stone ledge outside with a view of green trees and shrubs, vibrant red rock formations in the distance, and patches of sand across the ground.

She stood in the middle of it all, wearing a two-piece set from AVA Active, whose Instagram page she made sure to tag in the picture in case her followers were interested in picking up the look.

She kept things simple with her top, a tank that left a serious amount of cleavage on display. Thin spaghetti straps extended over her shoulders, leaving her arms exposed, and the olive green fabric looked gorgeous against her sun-kissed skin. The material hugged her ample assets and flat stomach and left an inch or two of her toned stomach visible before the waistband of her leggings began.

Her leggings were crafted from the same green material that blended in perfectly with her natural surroundings. The thick waistband hugged her slender waist, and the pants clung to every inch of her sculpted stems, from her shapely thighs to her calves. A small embellishments stretching along one thigh added some visual interest to the look.

Arianny kept things casual, finishing the look with a pair of brown boots, and her long brunette locks tumbled down her back in soft curls. She had her eyes closed as she turned her face towards the sunshine, soaking in the rays as she tangled her hands in her hair.

She angled her body to the side for the second shot, showing off her peachy posterior as she tucked her hair behind her ear. For the third, she faced the camera directly, her lips parted in a sultry expression as she rested both hands atop her head.

Her followers absolutely loved the sizzling series of snaps, and the post received over 10,500 likes within 52 minutes of going live. It also racked up 151 comments in the same time span.

“What a beauty,” one fan wrote, followed by a heart eyes emoji.

“One word! GODDESS!!” another follower chimed in.

“You are very pretty in the outfit,” a third fan remarked.

“Hotter than ever,” yet another added.

Yesterday, as The Inquisitr reported, Arianny shared a seductive snap taken in her closet, in which she rocked a luxurious velvet robe. She had the neckline artfully arranged so that her cleavage was exposed, and she sizzled in the sexy share.