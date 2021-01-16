Vicky Aisha Flaunts Incredible Curves In Revealing Pink Lingerie

On Saturday, January 16, Australian model Vicky Aisha started off the weekend by sharing a suggestive snap with her 2.6 million Instagram followers.

The photo showed the 29-year-old striking a seductive pose in front of a white backdrop that been adorned with pink string lights. She kneeled with her legs spread on the floor, as she placed one of her hands on the back of her head. She focused her gaze on the camera lens with a small smile playing on her lips.

Vicky flaunted her fantastic figure in bright pink lingerie that left little to the imagination. The set featured a sheer cut-out bra with ruffle detailing, a pair of matching underwear, and a coordinating lace-up corset belt. The risque outfit showcased her ample cleavage, toned midsection, and sculpted hips. Her impressive tattoo collection was also put on display. She finished off the look with what appears to be a fluffy cat ear headband.

In the caption of the post, Vicky made reference to the color of her lingerie. She also asked her followers about their currents frame of mind. She then implored her fans to let her know if her photo helped better their moods.

Fans flocked to the comments section to answer her question.

“Good mood but better with your pic,” wrote one commenter.

“Not in the best mood currently but this definitely helped a lot,” remarked a different social media user, adding a numerous heart-eye, kissing face, and red heart emoji to the end of the comment.

Quite a few of her admirers also took the time to compliment. While some simply used a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the model, others were more vocal in their praise.

“The most beautiful girl in the world,” gushed a fan, along with both a flower and a red heart emoji.

“You look beautiful. Amazing photo. Have a nice weekend,” remarked a different devotee.

Vicky engaged with her dedicated followers by responding to some of the comments. The picture seemed to be a fan favorite as it soon racked up more than 19,000 likes.

As fans are aware, this is far from the first time that the model has shown off her amazing assets on social media. In fact, she has a tendency to upload racy content that shows her wearing risque ensembles.

For instance, she recently uploaded a picture, in which she wore a cheeky bodysuit. That post has been liked over 38,000 times since it was shared.