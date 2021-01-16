Sofia Jamora Flaunts Underboob In Tiny White Jacket & Black Pencil Skirt: ‘Lil Missy’

Sofia Jamora teased her 2.8 million Instagram followers with a sexy photo of herself on Saturday afternoon. The skimpy outfit she modeled came from Pretty Little Thing.

In the shot, Sofia leaned against the white wall in a hallway with three chest-high windows and a light wooden floor. She placed one hand on the frame of a window, showing off her short yellow manicure. The glass reflected a distorted image of her head and part of her face.

She wore a tiny, long-sleeve, collared, bolero jacket with a clasp that stretched across her ample bosom. Because she wore nothing underneath it, the cropped jacket revealed Sofia’s cleavage and plenty of underboobs as it struggled to contain her rounded breasts. She paired it with a black high-waisted pencil skirt that ended mid-thigh. The waistband bisected her flat navel, and she posed with her hip popped out, emphasizing her slender waist and voluptuous hips.

Sofia accessorized with small hoop earrings. She wore her long, highlighted brunette locks in layered waves that tumbled down her back and framed her face. The model held her full lips slightly open, revealing a hint of her white teeth.

Instagram users showed their appreciation for the sexy image in several ways. At least 60,800 hit the like button, and more than 250 took a moment to compose a reply, praising the sensual look. Several of them choose to use an emoji to express their thoughts visually, with the flame appearing most often as people indicated they found her hot in the photo.

“You babe! The power you hold over me. Oh my God, girl, you have no idea. You need to bottle up all of this sexiness and sell it. That would sell out in minutes,” gushed a fan who included flames, hearts, and red lips.

“Yes, ma’am. I’ll do anything you say if you come at me dressed like that. Slay all day, Sofia. Wow,” a second devotee enthused along with a 100 percent and bicep emoji.

“A perfect boss babe in that tight skirt. Perfect in every single way. I could not love this any more than I do. Hottest on IG. Always,” declared a third Instagram user along with red heart-eye and blushing-heart smilies.

“You are my salvation. My point of peace. My light and I love you and admire you most, my beauty!” a fourth follower wrote, including a heart.

