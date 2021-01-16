Sommer Ray Shows Off Insane Thighs And Round Rump In A Black Thong

Instagram sensation Sommer Ray is showing off her insane figure in a series of sexy new snapshots. The influencer shared a new post to her timeline on January 16 where she rocked a monochromatic look that left little to the imagination.

In the new photos, Sommer wore a black bra with a matching thong which featured tiny shimmery polka dots. The bra had thin straps and triangle panels which exposed just a little bit of cleavage that was emphasized by how she held her hands above her head. The panties had a thick waistband and rose high on her hips. She also sported a sheer lace kimono with thick satin bands around the trim.

Paired with the ensemble were matching high-heels with long ribbons that crisscrossed up her legs before eventually tying off mid-calf.

The 24-year-old showed off her famous backside when she turned her back toward the camera for the last couple of photos. She dropped her kimono off her shoulders and used it to cover up her rump in one of the pics while lifting it up in another to give a glimpse of her bare backside.

Sommer’s body looked stronger than ever as she flexed her strong leg muscles and glutes for the photoshoot. She mentioned in the caption that she does not want to look skinny, but instead wants to look like she could “kick some a**.”

Sommer then directed her millions of followers to her bio, where they would be given a link to her FitPlan page. The fitness guru walks her subscribers through their workouts and motivates them along the way.

In under an hour, the steamy new photos from the social media star had brought in over 610,000 likes and 3,000 comments. Fans of the influencer complimented her insane body and sexy outfit in the comments section while applauding her muscles.

“Not even a SNACK. More like a feast,” one fan wrote.

“The prettiest woman out there,” another added.

“Those thighs through,” a third fan commented.

“Absolutely gorgeous and super fit,” a fourth user noted.

The comments section also filled up with hundreds of emoji which included the heart-eyed smiley face, flame symbol, and crown as supporters of Sommer called her their “queen.”

Sommer also dazzled her followers in a barely-there ensemble last week when she rocked a tiny animal print bikini on the beach. The thong bikini emphasized her large behind which she positioned toward the camera so her fans could get the best view.