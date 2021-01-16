Jennifer Lee Flaunts Figure In White Crop Top & Leggings: ‘I Can Play In The Snow All Day’

Jennifer Lee treated her Instagram followers to several sexy photos and a video of herself enjoying some playtime in the snow. She modeled an outfit with pieces from Just Fab and Shoe Dazzle.

In the video and stills, Jennifer was outside in an area with a patchy covering of snow. Behind her were evergreen trees, brown undergrowth, and a beautiful blue sky. She stood in the sun wearing a long-sleeve white crop-top with a scoop neck. The garment stretched across her full chest and stopped a few inches below it, showing off her flat, toned tummy.

She paired the shirt with matching leggings that rose to just below her navel. They had mesh insets in the legs, revealing a hint of the skin underneath. Matching fur-lined knee-high lace-up boots completed the sexy snow ensemble. Jennifer wore her long brunette hair down, and it tumbled in soft curls over her shoulder and down her back from a messy side part. She accessorized with large gold-framed aviator sunglasses.

In the images, Jennifer struck a variety of playful poses, and in one, she sat atop a large snowball. A few of the pictures also featured the former The Challenge star wearing a matching, long puffy jacket to keep her warm. In the video, she bent down and gathered up the cold flakes to create a snowball, which she happily tossed in the air and yelling in happiness as it fell back to the earth in pieces.

Instagram users showed the post plenty of attention, with at least 6,470 hitting the like button. More than 110 also took a moment to leave a positive comment praising the model’s physique and her playful, fun time outdoors.

“Awesome outfit! Those cute boots are everything. This is all goals, Jen. So gorgeous,” enthused a fan who included several hearts and heart-eye emoji.

“Just one word, super sexy. Okay, well, that was two words, but you get my drift,” teased another devotee along with a flame, red heart, and red heart-eye emoji.

“Wow, Jennifer! You look sensual and stylish as always. Slay all day long, girl. I’m loving every single thing about this photoshoot. So fun,” wrote a third Instagrammer who used heart-eye cats to complete the reply.

“I never thought the outdoors could get any more beautiful, and then you stepped outside. Just perfect,” declared a fourth follower.

