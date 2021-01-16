Hilary Duff Sticks Her Tongue Out & Shares A Silly Selfie On Instagram

Actress and pop star Hilary Duff thrilled her 16.3 million Instagram followers with her latest share, a silly selfie taken in which she looked cozy and cute. She stood in a doorway with a white railing to her right and an open door to her left, resting one hand on what appeared to be a white ladder while she captured the shot.

She rocked a pair of patterned pants from Zara, and mentioned the label in the caption, thanking them for the stretchy fabric that helped accommodate her 7-month pregnant figure. She paired the figure-hugging bottoms with an oversized knit sweater that draped over her petite frame, the ribbed hem grazing the tops of her thighs and the knit material pooling around her arms.

She finished off the look with a few bold accessories. Her blond locks tumbled down her chest in a tousled style, and she topped them with a vibrant red knit cap. She carried the bold hue into her beauty look, painting her nails a bright red shade.

A bracelet peeked out from underneath the cuff of her sweater, and she chose a pair of shiny patent leather flats with a unique T-strap detail.

Hilary held her cell phone, covered with a colorful floral-print case, in one hand to capture the selfie. She kept her gaze focused on the camera and she stuck her tongue out, striking a silly expression.

She paired the casual selfie with a caption in which she spilled out a bunch of the things on her mind and the tasks she had accomplished that day, sharing the glimpse into her daily life with her eager followers.

Her fans absolutely loved the update, and the post received over 50,300 likes within just 33 minutes, including a like from fellow actress and singer Mandy Moore, who is also currently pregnant. The post also racked up 454 comments in the same brief time span.

“We love a hilary duff stream of consciousness moment. a true poet,” one fan wrote, referencing the caption.

“You stole my heart!” another follower chimed in.

“Omg I love that whole outfit!” a third fan commented.

“You look beautiful,” yet another added, including a heart emoji in the compliment.

Back in December 2020, as The Inquisitr reported, Hilary took to Instagram to share a much more polished look, rocking a pale pink structured blazer with sleek tresses and a pair of glasses perched on the bridge of her nose. The frames she wore were from a collaboration she worked on, and the pastel accessory looked gorgeous on her stunning features.