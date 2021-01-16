Brittney Palmer Poses With Legs Apart In Red Bra Top & Trousers: ‘Vertical’

Brittney Palmer shared a sultry snap of herself on Instagram Saturday morning, and her 1.1 million followers appeared to appreciate her weekend efforts.

In the image, Brittney posed on a bed made up with light-colored linens in front of an ornate framed mirror. She wore a pair of high-waisted straight leg trousers with cuffs at the hemline that accented her slender waist and flat tummy. She sat with her legs apart and her hands resting on the side of the bed. Black strappy high-heeled sandals revealed her white pedicure and a thin strap wrapped around her ankle.

Brittney paired the loose bottoms with a matching bikini-style top. It consisted of two triangles of fabric connected by a thin string and a double spaghetti strap over both shoulders. The small cups revealed a large portion of the model’s ample cleavage, and the small top showed off her toned arms. She accessorized with gold necklaces in different lengths, and one had a round pendant that rested just above her cleavage.

The model’s highlighted hair tumbled in soft waves from a messy side part over one shoulder and down her back. The hairstyle partly obscured one eye. She looked down at the camera with her full lips slightly open.

Instagrammers seemed to love the photo, with more than 37,200 hitting the like button and nearly 600 taking the time to leave a positive reply. Several chose the flame emoji to express that they found the look hot.

“Wow, Brittney! You look fabulous. Just perfect. We honestly need another calendar from you. I miss having it on my wall,” a fan declared, adding a heart-eye smiley.

“You are the most sensual and beautiful UFC octagon girl, Brittney. You’re my favorite. Thanks for sharing such a hot picture. Keep up the awesome work, sweetie,” enthused another follower who added hearts, roses, and flames to complete the comment.

“You are a goddess, Brittney. Keep on climbing higher! It’s working well for you. You are such a queen. Truly the hottest woman on IG,” a third devotee enthused, including roses and a crown.

“Wow! Absolutely perfect. Coincidentally, I was just listening to that 80s song, “The Lady in Red” by Chris de Burgh, and this reminds me of that so much,” wrote a fourth Instagram user who alternated heart-eye and heart emoji.

The Inquisitr recently reported that Brittney showed off her post-workout results in a sexy shot of herself in front of some workout equipment while wearing a sweaty sports bra and leggings.