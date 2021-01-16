Dove Cameron Goes Glam With Bright Pink Hair And Low Neckline For Birthday Selfie

Dove was having her hair and makeup done in her stunning snapshot.

Dove Cameron looked radiant while rocking a vibrant new hair color in her latest Instagram update. The Disney star gifted her 38.9 million Instagram followers with a selfie in celebration of her 25th birthday on Friday, January 15.

Dove is no stranger to rocking edgy hair color, with one of her main claims to fame being her role as purple-maned Mal in Disney’s Descendants franchise. Her new dye job was just as flashy, but it was various shades of hot pink. Her thick, shoulder-length locks were parted down the center, and a slight wave gave them a glamorous vibe. She tagged hairstylist Clayton Hawkins to give him credit for her hair transformation.

Dove appeared to be in the process of getting her candy-colored tresses styled and her makeup done when she snapped a mirror selfie. The Liv and Maddie star was sitting down, and a hand belonging to someone off-camera could be seen brushing her candy-colored tresses back on one side. She kept her flawless face expressionless while gazing straight ahead and holding her green phone up to take her pic. Her porcelain skin looked dewy and as smooth as glass. She credited makeup artist Melissa Hernandez for her glowy beauty look.

The actress wore some distinctive bling. In her right ear, two textured silver hoops were hooked onto her cartilage like large cuffs. In her left, a silver chain draped down from two piercings, one of which appeared to be a diamond stud. An additional length of chain dangled from it like a linear earring. Her only other visible jewelry was a chunky gold ring on her upraised hand.

Dove was all dressed up in a chic ensemble that included a satiny black bodice. The piece featured wrapped folds of fabric and a low sweetheart neckline that showcased her perky bust. The visible portion of her outfit was finished with gauzy white sleeves.

In her caption, she acknowledged her birthday and shared a fairy emoji with brightly-colored tresses like her own. Her fans celebrated the special occasion by liking Dove’s rare selfie share over 3 million times. They also left thousands of birthday wishes in the comments section, along with the usual words of adoration for their idol.

“Why are y’all looking at the comments when you can look at this queen?” wrote one fan.

“I can’t get over how pretty you are,” added another admirer.

“You are SERVING with all the bubblegum baddie vibes in this,” read a third message.

As reported by The Inquisitr, Dove’s followers also had an overwhelmingly positive response to her final Instagram post of 2020. On New Year’s Eve, she treated them to multiple photos of herself rocking a tiny white dress.