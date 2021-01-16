Kaley Cuoco Suffers ‘Earth Shattering Deep Gut Wrenching Pain’ After Dog Norman Dies

Kaley Cuoco took to Instagram on Saturday morning to share a heartbreaking post with her 6.4 million followers. Her dog Norman just passed away and fans know that he meant everything to her.

The post included two black-and-white photos showing Kaley with Norman. It looks as if these were taken as she said a final farewell to her long-time companion, as she looked quite emotional.

In the first photo, Kaley rested her faced on the top of Norman’s head. Her eyes were closed and it was clear that she was having a hard time with this. In the second snap, Norman looked at Kaley as she held her face close to him and looked right back at him.

The caption for this post noted that the pup had been her entire world for the past 14 years. She said that he would always have her heart.

Kaley thanked him for smiling at her as he passed, noting that it signaled a language that existed just between them. The Big Bang Theory actress admitted that this loss was an intense pain that she had not known to exist prior to this.

Naturally, Kaley’s millions of fans stepped up to lend their support during this heartbreaking time. In less than an hour, more than 353,000 people hit the “like” button to demonstrate their love and more than 16,500 people also commented.

Quite a few fellow entertainers quickly added notes to the comments section themselves. Lovely sentiments were posted from Ashley Tisdale, Brad Goreski, Beverley Mitchell, and Dancing with the Stars judge Carrie Ann Inaba, along with many others.

“Oh my god I’m so so sorry I’m sobbing sending loads of love it’s the worst pain in the world,” one fan wrote.

“This is absolutely the hardest part of being a pet parent. Sooo sorry for your loss. He had a wonderful long life,” another shared.

“Oh, I am so sorry. Your souls will meet again, he will come back to you,” noted another supporter.

“so sorry for your immense loss. what a joy he was for you and that you shared with the world,” someone else detailed.

Prior to this, updates including Norman had popped up fairly regularly on Kaley’s Instagram page. In one update a while ago, she expressed how the pit bull mix was her everything.

Kaley previously called her pup her “truest soulmate” as well. As much as this difficult time hurts for the actress, she clearly has a great deal of support coming in from her colleagues and fans to help her get through this.