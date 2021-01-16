Monday’s ‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Liam Grovels & Finn Puts Steffy On Notice

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Monday, January 18 reveal that Hope Logan Spencer (Annika Noelle) and Dr. John “Finn” Finnegan (Tanner Novlan) refuse to just get over it. The betrayed pair will separately take a stand against their significant others for cheating on them.

According to the daily spoilers, Steffy Forrester’s (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) pregnancy news will impact many people in the weeks to come. Recently, Hope also confronted her, as seen below. As the info starts to leak, family members and friends voice their opinions.

Liam Grovels

When Liam initially told Hope the news, she gave him some comfort. Although he had just confessed that he had slept with his ex-wife, she felt that they could work through the betrayal. After all, they were raising a family together.

Then the Spencer heir broke the news that Steffy was pregnant and that he could be the father of her baby. Hope was devastated.

According to SheKnows Soaps, Liam will grovel as he realizes that his wife may be done with their marriage. He loves Hope and doesn’t want to lose her. He will do whatever it takes to make things right with her.

When he points out that he would not have gone to the cliff house if he hadn’t seen Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) supposedly kiss her, Hope will go ballistic. She wants him to be accountable for his actions. He’s the one who messed up. She refuses to take any blame for how he cheated on her. He alone is responsible for breaking her heart.

We hate to see Hope and Steffy fighting…but we also kind of love it. Annika Noelle and Jacqueline MacInnes Wood did an amazing job (as always)! ???? #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/7miyPuY5sH — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) January 15, 2021

Finn Puts Steffy On Notice

Steffy finds herself in a similar situation as a few years ago. She doesn’t know who her baby daddy is, and she’s alone. Even though Finn wants to support her, she hurt him by sleeping with her ex-husband.

When Steffy tries to make an excuse for her behavior, Finn doesn’t buy it. He puts her on notice and lets her know that he won’t be played.

The doctor has looked past all the signs that she was still in love with her ex. Liam spends a lot of time at the cliff house and is always running to Steffy for advice. Their portrait is still on the wall and he no longer believes that it’s for Kelly Spencer’s (Colette and Avalon Gray) sake.

Finn wants clarity. He doesn’t want to be with Steffy if she’s longing for Liam and is willing to jump in the sack with him the minute his back is turned.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers indicate that later this week, Finn will ask Steffy a painful question. He wants to know who she would prefer to be the father of her baby.