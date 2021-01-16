Lisa Rinna’s Daughters Model Her Designer Dresses More Than 20 Years After She Wore Them

The 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' star passed down her vintage dresses to her daughters.

Lisa Rinna passed some of her designer hand-me-downs to her daughters.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills veteran and Rinna Beauty founder posted photos of her daughters, Delilah Belle Hamlin, 22, and Amelia Gray Hamlin,19, as they rocked designer gowns she wore decades ago.

In a new post on Instagram, Lisa posed in a baby blue Versace at the 1998 Academy Awards ceremony. In the caption, the stylish star revealed that she was more than six months pregnant with her oldest daughter at the time and celebrity stylist Phillip Bloch had the designer make the dress for her. Next to the throwback, Lisa shared a recent pic of Deliah wearing the dress she wore when pregnant with her more than 20 years ago.

Fans reacted to the mom-daughter fashion moment with comments and heart and fire emoji. When one fan asked if the pic was a hint that Delilah is now expecting, the 57-year-old reality star shut the speculation down.

“No! Not yet thank you,” Lisa wrote.

Earlier in the week, Lisa a similarly stylish throwback as she posed in a stunning Azzedine Alaïa gown. In the caption, the Bravo beauty revealed that her husband Harry Hamlin bought her the form-fitting strappy dress nearly 30 years ago and that she just passed it down to her youngest daughter Amelia.

Several famous friends reacted in the comments section, including Lisa’s Real Housewives of Beverly Hills co-star, Dorit Kemsley.

“These are the moments I’m waiting for!” Dorit wrote in reference to her own daughter, Phoenix.

“This is amazing,” added fellow RHOBH star Sutton Stracke.

“Sustainability at its finest,” chimed in Nicky Hilton, the niece of RHOBH veteran Kyle Richards.

And longtime pal Kelly Ripa noted that Lisa’s kids hit the “#genepool #jackpot.”

While Lisa appears to be doing a closet cleanout for the New Year, this is not the first time has teased that she passed down some of her vintage dresses to her two daughters.

In an Instagram post she shared in October 2020, the former Days of Our Lives actress shared a throwback as she posed at the 1994 Soap Opera Digest awards. The stunning mom of two wore a black Herve Leger dress with a beaded halter neckline as she held her trophy, according to Bravo.com.

“FBF,” Lisa captioned the pic. “This was such a fun moment. “[Delilah] just sent me this and said, ‘I wish you still had this dress,’ and I said ‘I Do I saved it for you!'”