Stephanie Marie Rocks Booty-Less Lingerie In Steamy New Instagram Update

Stephanie Marie opted for a killer new look in her latest Instagram upload. The sizzling model left very little to the imagination as she rocked a booty-less lingerie style for a steamy new Instagram update.

In the stunning shots, Stephanie opted for a red, animal-print lingerie piece. The garment boasted thin straps that clung to her muscled shoulders and showcased her toned arms. It also featured a low-cut neckline that showcased her cleavage. The front fit tightly over her petite waist as well.

However, the back was a different story. The ensemble included multiple straps that wrapped around her gym-honed back and around her midsection. One even fell underneath of her booty. The outfit was completely backless and exposed her bare backside as she rocked revealing g-string panties.

In the first photo, Stephanie leaned against a white wall. She stretched her arms above her head and arched her back while bending one knee and pushing her booty outward. In the final two pics, she posed with her back towards the camera in order to give fans an eyeful of her pert posterior.

In the background of the shots, a colorful canvas could be seen hanging on the wall. In the caption, Stephanie claimed that Instagram had deleted the photos the first time she posted them.

Her long, brown hair was pulled away from her forehead. She styled the locks in a tight braid that hung down her back. She also left a few pieces free to frame her face.

Stephanie’s over 1.8 million followers didn’t hesitate to share their approval for the post, which garnered more than 37,000 likes in less than 24 hours after it went live on the platform. Her admirers also flocked to the comments section to leave over 670 remarks about the pic during that time.

“You’re a living masterpiece,” one follower stated.

“Getting sexier every day,” declared another.

“Hope you have an Wonderful Weekend!! Omg you really are just so very Amazing, Beautiful and Perfect in every way,” a third comment read.

“Wow super sensual, looking good!” a fourth user wrote.

The model’s fans have grown accustomed to seeing her sport sexy looks in her online snaps. She’s often spotted rocking teeny lingerie, sexy bathing suits, tight dresses, and more.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Stephanie recently grabbed the attention of her followers when she posed in a scanty snakeskin-print bikini while flaunting her chiseled abs. That post was also a hit among her supporters. It’s pulled in more than 62,000 likes and over 1,600 comments thus far.