Jojo Babie Poses Seductively In Black Cut-Out Lingerie: ‘Am I Your Type?’

Jojo Babie left little to the imagination as she posed seductively for the camera in her most recent Instagram upload on Friday. The voluptuous model commanded attention as she asked her followers if she was their type.

In the super sexy snap, Jojo looked like a total smokeshow as she opted for a skimpy black cut-out lingerie set. The bra included a plunging neckline that exposed her massive cleavage, as well as daring cutouts that flashed her underboob. It also featured slim straps that showed off her muscled arms and shoulders.

The matching panties were pulled up high over her curvy hips and wrapped snugly around her slim midsection while putting the spotlight on her long, lean legs. They featured open spaces that exposed skin, and her flat tummy and impressive abs were also spotted in the shot. She accessorized the style with a jeweled bellybutton ring.

Jojo posed in a hallway in front of a door. She had her weight shifted to one side and her hip pushed out dramatically. Her back was arched and she had one leg crossed in front of her as she rested an arm above her head. Her other hand held her phone up as she clicked the selfie.

In the caption of the post, Jojo told her fans that she hoped Instagram didn’t delete the racy pic, promising to keep it PG on the platform.

Her long, blond hair was worn in a deep side part. The locks were styled in sleek, straight strands that cascaded over one of her shoulders.

Jojo’s over 10.3 million followers went wild for the shot, clicking the like button more than 68,000 times within the first 17 hours after it was shared to her feed. Her admirers also flocked to the comments section to leave over 1,700 messages about the pic during that time.

“Most definitely in every way,” one follower responded to the caption.

“Absolutely beauty! A pure goddess!” another wrote.

“Of course you’re my type, beautiful!!!” a third comment read.

“Wow!!! You look so amazing!! Absolutely gorgeous!!” a fourth user declared.

The model doesn’t appear to be shy when it comes to stepping in front of the camera scantily clad. She’s become known for her racy looks.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Jojo recently dropped the jaws of her followers when she opted for a sparkling bodysuit and matching thigh-high boots as she celebrated the new year. That post was also a hit among fans. To date, it’s racked up more than 73,000 likes and over 1,400 comments.