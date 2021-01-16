Iulia Valentina Puts Ample Cleavage On Display In Sexy Red Bra In Steamy Bedroom Photos

Romanian bombshell Iulia Valentina returned to Instagram with a new sizzling share, uploaded to her page on Friday, January 15. In the most recent post, the model decided to slip into bright red lingerie that flaunted her ample assets.

Iulia had the steamy photo shoot session inside a room for a more intimate setting. In the first snapshot, Iulia was seen lounging on a bed in her scanty intimates. She sat upright with her lower body covered in a white duvet. She spiced things up by placing her left hand over her bust while she looked straight into the camera with a sultry gaze.

In the second photo, Iulia slightly changed her stance. She leaned back and placed her right arm on the mattress to support her body. She touched her face with her left hand, gazing at the lens. Her expression appeared seductive, which some fans pointed out in the comments.

The room lacked ample lighting as the lights were possibly turned off during the picture-taking session. The photographer then used flash, which added more light to the images.

Iulia wore an all-red bra that featured classic balconette cups made of semi-sheer fabric. The cups were padded and adorned with intricate lace patterns. The undergarment also had scalloped edges, and it added a romantic touch. The bra’s underwire pushed her breasts up and enhanced her cleavage. Thin straps went over her shoulders for support, and it highlighted her slim arms.

The influencer left her blond hair down and opted for a mostly straight hairstyle. In one of the snaps, she tossed most of her locks over her shoulder with the ends touching the blanket. She accessorized with a pair of earrings and several rings.

In the caption, Iulia asked her followers a question about which picture they liked best. She also shared that her underwear came from Fashion Nova via a tag in the caption and photo.

The newest social media share garnered more than 72,100 likes and over 520 comments within hours of going live on the platform. Many of her online supporters dropped messages and compliments. Most of them gushed over her busty display. Countless other followers had difficulty describing their feelings for the model in words. Instead, they opted to use emoji to get their point across.

“I love both! It’s hard to choose when the pics are perfect,” a follower wrote.

“Red looks great on you. You should wear more outfits in this color,” commented another fan.

“Wow! The twins are perfect! It looks so full and natural,” added a third admirer.

“You have lovely eyes. I want to stare at them all day,” gushed a fourth social media user.