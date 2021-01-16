Kiki Passo Gets Soaking Wet In Plunging Bikini To Ask ‘Who Doesn’t Love A Little Hair Pull?’

The Brazilian Instagram model got cheeky in a tiny two-piece.

Kiki Passo’s jaw dropping curves were on show on Instagram this week when she shared two sizzling bikini photos with a cheeky caption. The Brazilian social media model wowed her 1.3 million followers on January 15 as she posed in a swimming pool in a skimpy neon two-piece.

The first shot showed her resting on the side of the pool in a bright pink and white tie-dye bikini top that revealed plenty of cleavage. It had two triangles over her chest and thick straps over both shoulders to flaunt her tan.

She paired it with skimpy bottoms in the same print that plunged very low under her navel with her bottom half submerged in the water. They highlighted her seriously slim waist and flat tummy while she showed off her neon yellow manicure.

Kiki accessorized with several rings and bracelets, including a black hair tie on her right wrist, and a gold necklace with a ring pendant over her décolletage. She wore her light blond locks in a ponytail with small sections down either side to frame her face as she gave a sultry look directly at the camera.

For the second photo, she turned to the side and flashed a big smile while tugging the bottom of her ponytail with her right hand.

In the caption, she teased that she was a fan of “a little” pulling of the hair alongside a shushing emoji and a fast-forward symbol urging fans to swipe to see the second snap. According to her geotag, the photos were taken in Miami, Florida.

The comments section was flooded with messages.

“O M G! stunning,” one person wrote alongside three faces with hearts for eyes.

“Your body is perfect,” a second comment read alongside four heart eye emoji.

“Pink is your color,” another told her.

“A literal Barbie what’s it like being perfect,” a fourth comment read.

The snaps proved popular and received more than 78,300 likes and 830-plus comments.

Earlier this week, Kiki gave fans another swimwear treat when she shared a sizzling photo in a patterned blue bikini with cut-outs across her torso.

The strapless number had a gold ring in the center of her chest and material wrapped around her torso. She paired it with matching bottoms that revealed her tanned and toned legs as she sat on a sun lounger with one foot on the floor and the other pressed against her thigh. Kiki wore her blond hair down and it cascaded over her left shoulder.