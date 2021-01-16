Laverne Cox’s ‘Private’ Video Shows Trans Superstar In String Bikini And Heels

Laverne Cox leaked her own “private” video this week as she shared an empowering message for trans people. The former Orange Is The New Black star took to Instagram on January 15 to share a clip of herself posing in a tiny string bikini to promote her new movie, Promising Young Woman.

Laverne stood in front of a mirrored wardrobe in a skimpy black two-piece. The top plunged low at the chest to reveal her décolletage and flashed some under boob. It featured a gold ring in the center that was attached to two strings stretched around her toned torso and had two similar strings over her shoulders that tied around her neck.

Laverne paired it with matching bottoms that sat very low under her navel. It had the same ring design on both sides and thin strings over both hips as she flaunted her toned legs. She also gave a peek at her toned booty in the mirror, which showed the paired the swimwear with black high heels.

The Doubt actress posed side-on to the camera and gave a sultry look as her long, blond hair blew in the breeze, which was seemingly caused by a fan. She caressed her locks with her left hand and tilted her head as her skin glowed.

In the caption, she explained that the video had “been private for a while” but she decided it was time to share it with her 4.4 million followers. She tagged the official account of her new movie and added the empowering hashtag “#TransIsBeautiful.”

The comments section was overrun with praise for the inspiring LGBTQ+ advocate.

“Beautiful inside and out!,” one person wrote.

“You are radiant!!!!,” another comment read.

“You just gave me goosebumps! Hello Gorgeous!” a third person told her with a cat emoji with hearts for eyes and three fire symbols.

“So damn gorgeous keep it up,” a fourth person commented.

The video was a hit, amassing more than 26,000 likes and over 350 comments in under 15 hours.

Laverne’s latest upload came after she sizzled in lingerie in a post shared to Instagram last year when she showed off her dance moves to Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion’s NSFW hit “WAP.”

Laverne risked a wardrobe malfunction as she rocked a very revealing bra and tiny panties. She danced energetically with her flawless figure on full display and wrote in the caption that she wanted to “celebrate women who are empowered in their sexuality.”