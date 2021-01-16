Ex-Miss USA Shanna Moakler Strips Down To Tiny Bikini To ‘Rock Your Gypsy Soul’

Fans couldn't believe Shanna is 45-years-old.

Shanna Moakler showed off her flawless bikini body on Instagram this week when she stripped down to a skimpy dark red two-piece. The model wowed in the January 15 upload as she flashed plenty of skin while posing in between two palm trees somewhere tropical.

The 45-year-old former Miss USA and December 2001 Playboy Playmate of the Month proved age is nothing but a number as she exposed a little under boob in the plunging number. It featured two triangles over her chest and a string around her torso, with three sets of strings over her shoulders that tied behind her neck with small shell embellishments.

Shanna paired it with skimpy matching bottoms that sat low under her pierced navel. It featured two thin strings over her hips with two shells either side and highlighted her slim waist.

The former Dancing with the Stars contestant gave a coy smile and accessorized with a long, shell necklace. She wore her hair in two French braids and posed barefoot on a patch of grass.

Shanna gave a peek at her tattoo on her left bicep as she touched the bark of the tree, while the bright blue sky was visible above her as she was surrounded by tropical foliage on a sunny day.

She tagged the account of nutritionist David Allen on the photo and wrote in the caption that she wanted to “rock” her fans’ gypsy souls alongside a flower and red heart emoji.

The comments section was flooded with praise, with many pointing out how youthful she looked.

“Are you even real lol? I didn’t think anyone could be so stunningly beautiful. You and your children are perfection!” one person commented alongside three heart eye emoji.

“What are you 25? Girl, you look f’ing Awesome. So beautiful,” another commented.

“Like damn how do you look soooo much better now than the maxim days..,” another fan wrote with four heart eye faced and four fire symbols.

“Hottest babe ever,” a fourth comment read alongside several emoji, including a kissing face and a unicorn.

The upload came after Shanna gave her Instagram followers a look at her impressive weight loss with two side-by-side photos posted in April. She posed in the mirror in the same outfit, a red crop top and skintight leggings, and shared a lengthy caption about how she not only lost weight but turned her life around.

“I wanted to show if I can do it, I know you can too!,” she wrote.