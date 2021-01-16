Jade Grobler Showcases Smoking-Hot Bikini Body & Sun-Kissed Skin While Posing At The Beach

Jade Grobler added a sizzling snapshot and video to her Instagram page on Saturday, January 16 that stunned her 1.1 million followers. In the post, the South African hottie decided to slip into a skimpy bikini that flaunted her fit physique while catching some rays at the beach.

The picture showed Jade in her scanty bathing suit, standing front and center on the sand. She was barefoot and posed with one leg forward. The babe raised her left hand to her head, holding her hair in place, while her other hand hung on her side. She looked down to the ground, smiling with her teeth visible.

Her tanned complexion glowed under the sunshine, which made it look glowing. The turquoise blue water coming up to shore, as well as the bright blue sky filled with clouds, made up the scenic background of the snap.

A swipe to the right showed a short clip of Jade walking beachside on a flight of stairs. The ocean and lush greenery were seen behind her. She walked up toward the camera, running her hair fingers through her hair. She had a big smile on her face that indicated she was enjoying her day.

Jade wore a tiny two-piece swimsuit that complemented her flawless skin. The bandeau-style top was cut so small that a glimpse of her underboob was visible from certain angles. However, the cups were padded and obscured her nipples from view. The thin straps that kept the swimwear in place went over her shoulders, accentuating her lean arms.

She sported the matching pair of bottoms that were just as scanty. The garment boasted a low-cut waistline, and it highlighted her taut tummy and abs. The thong had double straps that clung to her waist, accentuating her curvy hips. The high leg cuts elongated her legs, making her seem taller.

The gorgeous influencer’s golden locks were wet from swimming. She let the long strands fall over her shoulders and back. Notably, her tresses looked air-dried in the footage. She wore several accessories, including sunglasses, a necklace, a bracelet, and a ring.

Since going live on her account, the post has earned more than 15,800 likes and over 170 comments. Jade’s social media supporters flocked to the comments section to shower her with compliments and rave about her enviable figure. Other fans struggled to find the right words to express how they felt about the new addition, and instead, they chimed in with emoji.

“Oh, my. Look at your lovely shape,” gushed an admirer.

“Wow! You are so beautiful,” wrote another fan.

“Pretty, sexy, and perfect,” a third social media follower commented.