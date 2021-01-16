Paula Manzanal Models A Lace-Up Bikini While Sunbathing In Tulum

Social media star Paula Manzanal stunned her 2 million Instagram followers after posting a double-picture update where she modeled a bikini while sun-bathing in Mexico.

The swim set was a light yellow color that not only added a bright and beachy aesthetic to the upload but also highlighted Paula’s sun-kissed skin. The top featured triangular shaped cups and a plunging neckline so deep that it nearly extended below her bust. String ties laced up the front in a corset-style accent and thick straps offered support for the model’s décolletage.

The bottoms were a sporty brief-style silhouette. The border of the bottoms was the same yellow color as the top, but the middle of the garment was a soft white hue. A black buckle fastened together the sides, which wrapped around her hips in a way that accentuated her hourglass figure.

Keeping focus purely on her figure and attire, Paula opted against any wearing jewelry or accessories, though she did sport a neon green event band on her right wrist. Her long honey blond locks were styled into a straight and sleek look with a trendy center part. Her hair was so long that it cascaded down past her shoulders to hit her midriff.

The background of the photo featured a Spanish colonial style white stone building with dark wooden accents that added a stunning contrast to the setting. The location was geotagged as Tulum in Mexico.

In the first picture, Paula posed by perching on a white chaise and angling her body sideways to the camera to accentuate her curves. She stretched out one leg while bending the other. She also brought one hand up to her mouth to add another sultry element to her already smoldering look.

The second photo was extremely similar to the first. However, this time Paula brought her hand from her lips to her forehead to tame her windswept hair. In addition, she pensively looked out to a spot off frame instead of looking at the camera.

Paula captioned the post with a Spanish phrase which loosely translates via Google to “if that love comes back it’s yours and if it doesn’t, it was never yours.” The quote is a line from the song “La Despedida” by Daddy Yankee.

Fans went wild over the new double-picture update and awarded the post over 40,000 likes and more than 300 comments.

“You’re the cutest ever,” one awestruck user proclaimed, emphasizing the compliment with a red heart emoji.

“Yellow is your color. Beautiful,” raved a second.

“The most dazzling and stunning and sensual and beautiful,” added a third.

“You brighten my day every time I see you,” gushed a fourth, concluding the comment with both a kissing face emoji and a fire symbol.