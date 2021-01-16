Ted Cruz Trolls People Who Fell For Fake Correction Claiming CNN Mistook A Dorito On His Jacket For QAnon Pin

A viral hoax claimed that CNN had to issue a correction after saying Ted Cruz wore a QAnon pin that was later found to be the remnants of a Doritos chip — a hoax the Texas senator even appeared to enjoy.

On Friday, an image that spread on Twitter appeared to show a correction to a story that CNN had published on its website.

“CORRECTION: A previous version of this story misstated that Sen. Ted Cruz was seen wearing a pin featuring a QAnon symbol. It was later discovered that this was not a QAnon pin but a Doritos snack chip stuck to his suit,” the note read.

But those taking to the new network’s website to search for the story in question were out of luck, as there was no story claiming he was seen with a pendant for the controversial theory. Some who shared the post later revealed that it was a hoax.

The hoax appearing to characterize Cruz as slovenly was still a hit online, with thousands sharing the image and poking fun at his expense. But Cruz seemed to take it in good spirits, later tweeting a screenshot of the faked images and adding a bit of trolling to those who had shared it.

I do love Doritos. https://t.co/TpmNNj16B8 — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) January 16, 2021

The faked image appeared to pick up on a real criticism of Cruz and some of his colleagues who moved ahead with objections to last week’s Electoral College ballot counting even after a group of angry supporters of Donald Trump attacked the U.S. Capitol. The president and many of his allies have come under fire for making unfounded claims of voter fraud, and the tensions boiled over last week when he implored supporters at a rally to show strength and asked them to march to the Capitol. Once there, hundreds of the supporters surrounded the building and many broke down windows and doors to get inside.

A number of those who took part held signs and wore clothing aligned to the conspiracy theory, which paints Trump as a warrior fighting against Democrats and other perceived enemies who are actually Satanic pedophiles. As Roll Call noted, two recently elected members of Congress have expressed support for the conspiracy theory, though Cruz has never show any affiliation.

Cruz has apparently moved beyond his objections to the election. As The Inquisitr reported, he is expected to attend Biden’s inauguration next week, even as Trump reportedly plans to leave Washington, D.C., before it takes place, breaking a precedent where the outgoing president attends the swearing-in ceremony for their successor.