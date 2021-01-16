Spoilers For Monday’s ‘General Hospital’: Sonny’s Bold Move Prompts Phyllis To Offer Him Major Support

The episode of General Hospital set to air on Monday, January 18 will reveal what comes next for Sonny. He survived the fall from the bridge, but at the moment, all of his loved ones in Port Charles believe he’s dead. Luckily, he connected with someone willing to help him and that moves forward during the coming week.

According to SheKnows Soaps, Carly will face some difficult decisions in the week ahead. However, a few General Hospital spoilers related to Sonny have emerged as well.

Phyllis Caulfield, who happened to be the nurse who cared for Nina two decades ago, helped Sonny when he arrived in her emergency room. Due to the engraving on the back of the watch he was wearing, which had been his father’s, they think his name is Mike. He thought something about the town of Port Charles seemed familiar after she mentioned it. Unfortunately, at this point, he doesn’t recall anything about who he is.

Sonny joined Phyllis at the bar her husband Lenny runs, and things took an intense turn. Initially, Phyllis planned simply to let “Mike” stay there for the night before making his way to a memory specialist the next day.

However, a guy soon came into the bar and tried to rob it. Sonny watched carefully, and he seemed to have some instincts pop into his mind in terms of how to handle this.

Sonny's return to the real world goes off the rails fast. What, if anything, could jump start his memories?

A dramatic, new #GH starts RIGHT NOW on ABC! @MauriceBenard pic.twitter.com/WApXwSSnv2 — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) January 15, 2021

General Hospital spoilers from the new issue of Soap Opera Digest reveal that Lenny and Sonny will manage to stop the robber before he can do any harm. In return, Phyllis gets everything in place to allow Sonny to work at the bar and stay in a room above it, apparently for the foreseeable future.

Unfortunately, it looks likely that it’s going to be a slow process for “Mike” to remember who he is. Not all General Hospital viewers are finding this believable, even in soap opera terms.

“I would think a bridge collapse involving a dead man & a missing man (with extensive search) would have made local news. They said no missing person matched his description but a man missing after a bridge collapse seems like it would be fresh in the minds of law enforcement,” one frustrated person tweeted.

“I know it’s a soap but this is kind of dumb. Why hasn’t anyone ran his fingerprints yet. I mean [he] has a rap sheet a mile long the mystery would be solved in seconds,” someone else noted.

How long will it take for Sonny to remember who he is? How chaotic will things get in Port Charles during his absence? General Hospital spoilers hint that this will all take some crazy twists and turns in the weeks ahead and fans are curious to see where this heads.