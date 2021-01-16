Fitness Model Ainsley Rodriguez Wears A Tiny Mismatched Bikini While Completing Her Core Challenge

Fitness model Ainsley Rodriguez wowed her 1.9 million Instagram followers racing after modeling a tiny mismatched bikini during yet another exercise upload.

The bikini top had a classic triangle style with a plunging neckline that revealed both Rodriguez’s collarbone and her décolletage. Thin ties wrapped around her neck to form a halter silhouette and offer some support as the fitness influencer demonstrated her latest routine.

The pattern on the garment was a fun palm tree print that playfully paid homage to her home state of Florida. The background of the garment was white while the palm trees were a pretty minty green hue, and the combination of colors both complemented the lush bushes and trees in the backdrop and highlighted Rodriguez’s glowing tan.

Rodriguez showed off her washboard abs and completed the look with a pair of mismatched bottoms. The design was a classic striped pattern, with alternating lines in white and the same minty blue shade as the top. Side strings tied around her hips to emphasize her hourglass figure.

Rodriguez styled her hair into a sleek and practical ponytail and accessorized with a pair of stud earrings, a short chain necklace, and a gold cuff bracelet.

In the caption, Rodriguez promised that her latest upload — which was an ab-focused challenge — could be completed in just eight minutes.

The fitness model first performed a classic side crunch, after which she stretched out her limbs. Next came a bicycle crunch that was made more difficult by bringing both knees to both elbows at the end. She wrapped up with a reverse crunch.

The setting for the video was a gorgeous backyard with a clear picturesque pool and a Buddha statue in the distance. Rodriguez demonstrated all the moves on a stone patio while on a cerulean blue yoga mat.

Fans loved the new upload and awarded the post around 30,000 likes and more than 570 comments.

“Holy moly what a body you have,” one awestruck user gushed, emphasizing the compliment with three fire symbols.

“Now we all want to be quarantined with you! Gorgeous,” a second person joked.

“Eight minutes doesn’t seem like a lot, but you’ll definitely be feeling it after this! Thanks for sharing!” a third raved.

“Looks like you conquered that ab challenge… shredded,” a fourth fan proclaimed, concluding the comment with several emoji, including a smiling face and a curled bicep symbol.

As covered by The Inquisitr, Rodriguez recently stunned fans earlier this week after she posted a picture where she drank from a coconut while in a bright orange bikini.